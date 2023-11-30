Question of the Week

Was there a gift you always wanted as a kid but never got?

KATIE WILDS

Probably a Barbie Dream House. I loved Barbie — all the accessories, the Barbie convertible...

So are you a Barbie movie supporter as well?

Absolutely. I mean how could you not be? [Laughs] Love Barbie always.





MORGAN GASKIN

I guess I never got an actual family trip.

Where would you have wanted to go?

I always thought California sounded fun when I was younger, so I always wanted to go there. Especially living in Spokane and going to Seattle and the rain, you want warm when you're young. [Laughs]




CHRISTINA CARLSEN

It was a Cabbage Patch Doll.

What was it about those dolls that made you want one?

I remember seeing my neighbors Christmas morning, pushing their new dolls around in their stroller outside on the street, and I was so jealous. Because I didn't get one. [Laughs] I know, darn. I got one later!

FAISAL DK

Not that I can recall. Gift exchange and all that, it's very much an American thing. I'm not from here. So I didn't grow up expecting presents, so that's kind of different.









COLIN YOUNG

No. I feel like our parents always surprised us and got something I wasn't even expecting or like didn't even know that I wanted.

What was one of those unexpected gifts that sticks out in your memory?

One time we were surprised with a GameCube for Christmas. That was really unexpected and very exciting for me.


INTERVIEWS BY SETH SOMMERFELD
11/20/23, RIVER PARK SQUARE

