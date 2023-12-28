Question of the Week

What's the best thing that's happened to you in 2023?

BETH FOOS

We moved back to Spokane [from Wenatchee], which has been great because we're from here. We bought a house on the South Hill that we're renovating, and now we get to be close to our families again. My brother has two kids and we have two kids, so now they have cousins nearby too.





LEEANN CHASE

Moving to Cheney from Yakima.

What was the reason for the move?

Five grandchildren. They're growing up and they're active and they're doing stuff, and we were missing out. So we moved.

Have you done anything fun since moving to Cheney?

Actually, today was our adventure. We took the bus from Cheney to here for the first time. It felt very European.

BILLY GAINES

I got a new dairy cow. Her name is Primrose.

Is farming a family trade, or did you get into it as an adult?

I got into it as an adult. I've got a farm in Chattaroy, just north of Spokane.






MICHAEL PEARSON

I started a new job in March. It's working for a startup company down in California that's trying to decarbonize the trucking industry, and I get to do it with a great team.

Is this something you always planned to go into?

Yeah, it is, I've been working toward this for a long time now. It's a fun thing where I get to continue to live up here, but I get to work with some mind-bending technology.

LUANN LEVERSON

We have felt like we could go out and experience things that we haven't before. So we've done more traveling. Just this weekend, we're with our grandchildren and having an experience Christmas instead of a box/present Christmas.

Are there any trips that you took this year that stand out?

My husband and I went to Switzerland and hiked on some of the big mountains and that was really amazing.


INTERVIEWS BY COLTON RASANEN
12/22/2023, AUNTIE'S BOOKSTORE

