Question of the Week

DAVE HAMMER

It should still be the environment. I mean, I'm watching the sea surface temperature spike and everything, and it's scary. I mean, we're not doing anything about it. It is only going to get worse. Terrifying.

















MIKHAIL HAMMER

Yeah, I agree [with Dave].

Would there be a country you'd be especially interested to learn from?

Kind of controversial, but honestly, I think China. They're leading in terms of advancements, especially in environmentalism. They planted more trees in the past decade, and I think [compared to] any other country in regards to the Paris Accord, they've brought emissions down more.



COURTNEY DONALDSON

Canadian themed!

What would that entail?

A poutine week. That's what we're doing in our little hometown [near Nelson] right now.













FAITH STEFIUK

(Canadian theme, continued)

Like hockey and stuff. An outdoor rink, maybe, and a hockey jersey theme. You could have moose walking around and moose steaks on the grill. It's crazy because Canadians always come down to the States, but nobody ever goes to Canada.











NATHAN MALOY

I think it should be climate change, to keep with the same theme as the last one here. It's still very relevant to this day. Maybe the ways other countries are helping slow climate change.



















