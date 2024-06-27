Test your knowledge of all-things Expo '74 with this quiz

click to enlarge Photos courtesy of the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture.

You've been marinating in all things Expo for weeks now, as Spokane celebrates 50 years since the world came to town. But how much have you really absorbed about that magical time? Take our quiz (no Googling!) to find out how you rate!

Answers to all these questions could be found in the pages of the Inlander in recent weeks, but they're also listed here.

1. We can start with an easy one: What was the theme of Expo '74?

a) Ecology and Environmental Awareness

b) Technology and Progress

c) Urban Planning for the Future

d) Nuclear Power

2. Which of these nations did NOT have a pavilion at Expo?

a) France

b) Canada

c) Iran

d) The Philippines

3. How many trout were released into the Spokane River during the opening ceremonies?

a) 74

b) 100

c) 911

d) 1,974

4. How long after visiting Expo did President Nixon resign over Watergate?

a) Three Weeks

b) Six Weeks

c) Three Months

d) One Year to the Day

5. What was located at the site of Riverfront Park before Expo '74?

a) Two Train Stations

b) Parking Lots

c) Railroad Tracks

d) Industrial Buildings

e) All of the Above

6. Which of these acts did NOT play at Expo '74?

a) The LA Philharmonic

b) Ella Fitzgerald

c) Olivia Newton-John

d) Bing Crosby

7. Expo mastermind King Cole said bringing a world's fair to Spokane was about saving what?

a) Wildlife

b) Downtown Spokane

c) The Reputation of the City

d) The Region's History

8. How many people visited Expo?

a) 250,000

b) 520,000

c) 2.5 million

d) 5.6 million

9. What do the white, blue and green colors in the Expo logo symbolize?

a) Peace, Serenity, Ecology

b) Air, Water, Plants and Trees

c) Compassion, Cooperation, Conservation

d) Nations of the World Working in Harmony

10. How tall was the silver bust of Vladimir Lenin that greeted visitors to the USSR Pavilion?

a) 2 feet

b) 4 feet

c) 10 feet

d) 20 feet

11. Which of these is NOT a fun fact about the Garbage Goat?

a) It was designed by a local nun who knew her way around a welding torch.

b) Over the entire run of Expo, it only bit seven kids — not bad!

c) It prompted a strongly worded condemnation in the Dairy Goat Journal.

d) To this day, it decorates the tap handles of Spokane's Iron Goat Brewing.

12. The city reluctantly set aside the area along Hangman Creek at High Bridge Park for what?

a) An RV Campground for VIPs

b) A Staging Area for KGB Agents

c) A Camp for Young Hippies and "Yippies"

d) A Norwegian Woodworker Building a Boat by Hand

13. The IMAX Theater inside the U.S. Pavilion featured a 6,000-square-foot screen, which at the time was the largest in:

a) The Northwest

b) The U.S.

c) North America

d) The World

14. Which of these was NOT a hugely popular feature of Expo?

a) The Over-the-Falls-in-a-Barrel ride

b) Up With People singers

c) Native American's Earth exhibit

d) Invisible Dogs

15. During Expo, the building that's now the First Interstate Center for the Arts served as what?

a) World Fair '74 Headquarters

b) USSR Pavilion

c) Washington State Pavilion

d) Housing for Folklife Performers

16. Which of these Spokane institutions opened in 1974 in conjunction with Expo?

a) Nordstrom / River Park Square

b) Clinkerdagger

c) The Parkade

d) The Japanese Garden in Manito Park

e) All of the Above

17. What did artist Peter Max call the man running on the official U.S. Postal Service Expo '74 stamp he designed?

a) Custodian of the Environment

b) Mobius Man

c) Cosmic Jumper

d) Smiling Sage

18. Which remnants of Expo '74 can you still see in Riverfront Park today?

a) The U.S. Pavilion

b) The Dinosaur Bone

c) The Theme Stream

d) The Floating Stage Where President Nixon Spoke

e) All of the Above

BONUS 1974 QUESTIONS

19. Which hit song was NOT from 1974?

a) "Waterloo" by Abba

b) "American Pie" by Don MacLean

c) "The Way We Were" by Barbra Streisand

d) "Hooked on a Feeling" by Blue Swede

20. Which of these was NOT invented in 1974?

a) Dungeons and Dragons

b) The Rubik's Cube

c) The Pet Rock

d) Skittles

Adapted from a 2014 quiz in the Inlander by Lisa Waananen Jones, now a clinical assistant professor at WSU's Edward R. Murrow College of Communication. Additional questions by Ted S. McGregor Jr. Answers here.