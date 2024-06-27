Sharing memories of Expo '74, Debra Magpie Earling featured in Spokane is Reading initiative; Plus, new music!

Just like Expo '74 left its lasting mark on Spokane history 50 years ago, community members have the opportunity to do the same through the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture's ongoing Expo '74 Memory Share program. Head to expo74memoryshare.northwestmuseum.org and click "submit memory" for your personal Expo experience to become a permanent part of the Joel E. Ferris Research Archives at the MAC. If you weren't around in 1974 or don't remember much from the fair, browse the memories shared so far by others and get an idea of what it was like to roam the grounds of Expo. (MADISON PEARSON)

Dubbed one of the "Great American Novels of the Past 100 Years" by The Atlantic Monthly in March 2023, Spokane-born author Debra Magpie Earling's 2002 book Perma Red is this year's featured title for Spokane is Reading, a communitywide reading initiative. Set on Montana's Flathead Indian Reservation in the 1940s, the novel follows young Salish woman Louise White Elk as she navigates womanhood and creates an independent life for herself in a world where men wish to control her. Earling is set to make two free appearances in the community this fall as part of Spokane is Reading's annual celebration. On Thursday, Oct. 24, she'll visit the Spokane Valley Library at 1 pm, followed by an evening appearance at the Central Library in downtown Spokane at 7 pm. For more information visit spokaneisreading.org. (MADISON PEARSON)

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online June 28:

MEGAN THEE STALLION, MEGAN.
The rap megastar is primed to make it another hot girl summer with her latest collection of brash and bodacious jams.

JOHNNY CASH, SONGWRITER.
Unearthed by his son John and finished with the help of former collaborators, the late country legend's unreleased 1993 album finally sees the light of day.

EIKO ISHIBASHI, EVIL DOES NOT EXIST.
After crafting a brilliant piano-driven soundtrack for Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Oscar-winning Drive My Car, Japanese composer Eiko Ishibashi delivers a more haunting and experimental score for Hamaguchi's new film, Evil Does Not Exist. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

