Question of the Week

STEPHEN REYES

Mine would definitely be on the Japanese kofuns — they're these giant keyhole-looking tombs that are like hundreds of miles long, built supposedly for the emperor. But they're all over the place in Japan — thousands of them — and they're just amazing. No one really knows about them — that's always fascinated me.













LIZ MERRIAM

I would like to do an academic study of different ideas for city planning. Different ways of living with sustainable housing, less cars on the streets around the city, and [having] a central park in the middle with housing around it. Just redesigning how we structure cities across the U.S.















RILEY SCHULTZ

Sacred geometry in the power of architecture. How it can influence our planet, and how we're using sacred geometry in our everyday [lives], and how we can pretty much use it in every artform, but being aware of that.

How do you describe sacred geometry?

It's really the patterns of life and the universe that connect math, science, nature, history, religion and spirituality all in one. Like the Fibonacci sequence, flower of life, seed of life — it is all connecting us.





WILLIAM JORDAN

I feel like education is still a big problem. So I think looking at the results from different types of schooling — public schools, charter schools, private schools, homeschooling — and just trying to figure out best practices.

















MONTANA CARTWRIGHT

I've always been obsessed with marine life, so anything marine biology-related. A lot of the stuff I crochet is like turtles and sharks and stuff like that. [Laughs] I really like tiger sharks and sea turtles in general. Pretty basic!



















5/22/24, KENDALL YARDS NIGHT MARKET