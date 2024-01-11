Staying fit, through science and getting stoned

click to enlarge Cannabis-fueled physicality is fun!

All it takes is a couple of hits from the joint to turn a productive citizen into the dreaded lethargic, couch-potato stoner. Or, at least, that's what the lazy stereotype of a cannabis user would lead you to believe. Fortunately, there's now science to blow that preconceived notion up in smoke.

Science, turns out, says cannabis can actually get people off the couch, and moreover, it can make them happy about it.

Researchers at the University of Colorado this month published a study looking into the impact of cannabis use on exercise. Specifically, their study looked at how cannabis use influences users' views and perceptions of exercise.

Spoiler alert: Cannabis users love exercising.

"The bottom-line finding is that cannabis before exercise seems to increase positive mood and enjoyment during exercise, whether you use THC or CBD. But THC products specifically may make exercise feel more effortful," lead researcher Laurel Gibson from the University of Colorado said in a release.

According to the study, 90.5% of participants reported that cannabis use increased their enjoyment of their workouts and 69% reported a decrease in pain.

Nearly 60% of participants reported that cannabis use increased their focus and motivation in the workout as well.

Additionally, 45% of respondents said cannabis use made time go by faster during their workout and 29% said it improved their performance.

Does that make cannabis a PED (a dreaded performance enhancing drug)?

It doesn't.

"It is pretty clear from our research that cannabis is not a performance enhancing drug," said senior author and professor Angela Bryan.

So, cannabis isn't a performance enhancing drug, but it may be a performance-inspiring drug. Their study has shown that cannabis makes athletic endeavors more enjoyable, if not more effective.

The authors might not say it, but their work does suggest you should maybe give cannabis exercise a try.

Actually, they kind of say you should give it a try.

"Is there a world where taking a low-dose gummie [sic] before they go for that walk might help? It's too early to make broad recommendations, but it's worth exploring," Bryan said in a statement.

That's a good question. Is there a world in which taking a low-dose gummy might help? I'd say, and science would seem to agree, that you should figure that out for yourself. There just might, especially if you're getting off the couch. ♦