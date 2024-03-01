Sustainability Issue 2024

click to enlarge Sustainability Issue 2024

For this year's Sustainability Issue, we took a look at efforts new and old to reduce the harm we do to our planet. This summer, Washington will say sayonara to what we often call "Styrofoam" (that brandname foam is actually a different material used in building insulation, not your soup cup) with a ban on plastic foam to-go containers and coolers. The state is also looking to reduce food waste in a big way, with a new "food center" helping teach people to change their shopping habits. Spokane is shamefully wasteful when it comes to food, so we also highlighted the composting options that are readily available, you've just gotta use them. This fall, Washington voters will also decide whether or not we should keep our cap and invest carbon market in play — it's one of the main tools to force emissions reductions by major polluters, and it's bringing in big money. But not everyone is a fan, as oil companies have been blaming increased prices at the gas pump on the policy. Plus, we took a look at some of the environmental efforts that arose out of Expo '74 to show where we were 50 years ago, and where we're headed.

— SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL, SECTION EDITOR

Tags

Creating spaces that are good for their people and better for the earth

By Anne McGregor

Creating spaces that are good for their people and better for the earth

Gifts for Sustainable Sallies

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Gifts for Sustainable Sallies

For the green-minded traveler, the journey is one of both guilt and wonder

By Paul Lindholdt

For the green-minded traveler, the journey is one of both guilt and wonder

Seven Steps Forward: A smaller carbon footprint for you, a giant leap for the planet

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Seven Steps Forward: A smaller carbon footprint for you, a giant leap for the planet
More »

Spokane Public Schools' Fondra Magee named Washington's school counselor of the year

By Colton Rasanen

Spokane Public Schools' Fondra Magee named Washington's school counselor of the year

This summer, Washington says good riddance to foam food containers and coolers

By Lucy Klebeck

This summer, Washington says good riddance &#10;to foam food containers and coolers

A Washington initiative will let voters decide whether to repeal the state's Climate Commitment Act, which has brought in $1.8 billion so far

By Colton Rasanen

A Washington initiative will let voters decide whether to repeal the state's Climate Commitment Act, which has brought in $1.8 billion so far

Fifty years after Expo '74, what environmentally friendly ideas worked?

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Fifty years after Expo '74, what environmentally friendly ideas worked?
More »

Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police

By Nate Sanford

Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police
More Local News
All News
Inlander Restaurant Week 2024

Inlander Restaurant Week 2024

Through March 2

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation