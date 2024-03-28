The European Union's largest nation is embracing recreational cannabis

click to enlarge The German parliament approved recreational use in February.

Germany took a long and winding road to get here, but the nation of 85 million people has arrived at its destination of cannabis legalization.

Starting April 1, possession and consumption of cannabis will become legal for recreational purposes. On July 1, private cannabis clubs with up to 500 members will be allowed to distribute recreational cannabis. Medical marijuana has been legal in Germany since 2017.

The legislation was passed by Germany's parliament in February, with 407 members in favor and 226 against. On March 22, a motion to delay implementation of the plan failed in Germany's version of the Senate, which cleared the law to come into effect as planned.

Under the law, adults 18 years and older will be allowed to carry up to 25 grams and possess up to 50 grams cannabis.

Unlike Washington's regulations, Germany's will allow for public consumption of cannabis outside of particular areas such as school zones.

There are no provisions for creating a legal market — the noncommercial cannabis clubs will fill that void for now — though the government has said that establishing a legal market is the second pillar of a long-term legalization plan.

Germany's government has been working toward legalization since 2021, when the current coalition government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz assumed power. Two of the parties making up the coalition, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party have long advocated for legalization. Together with the other party in the coalition, Scholz's Social Democratic Party, the government announced its intention to legalize cannabis.

Throughout 2022 and 2023, various versions of the legalization proposal were floated before the 2024 version stuck.

Cannabis legalization is a controversial issue in Germany. According to reporting from Al Jazeera, a recent poll found that 47% of Germans are in favor of legalization while 42% are opposed.

Despite the lack of clear public sentiment, Germany will now have one of the most progressive policies on cannabis in the world.

Germany becomes the ninth country to legalize cannabis and the third to do so in the European Union, joining the small nations of Malta and Luxembourg. It will be the second-most populous nation to legalize, behind Mexico. Uruguay was the first country to legalize cannabis, back in 2013, followed by the countries named above plus Georgia, South Africa, Canada and Thailand. ♦