Washington's flourishing cannabis beverage market is about to get even more crowded

click to enlarge CQ's cannabis drinks are returning to Washington state.

Just in time for the return of summer weather, cannabis consumers who are looking for a cooler option than hot smoke will have another choice as longtime California producer CQ is bringing its product to the Evergreen State through a partnership with Seattle producer Swifts.

"The Washington drink market is very mature and highly competitive," Jordan McAulay, sales director at Swifts, said in a news release about the partnership.

In that spirit, here are two beverage brands that have been leading the way in Washington, along with some info on the newcomer from California.



FRACTAL INFUSED SODAS

In a segment of the market dominated by fruity flavors, Fractal Infused's Mojo brand offers colas, sodas and root beers that stand out on the shelves. Fractal Infused uses a full-spectrum cannabis extract in their beverages to give consumers a well-rounded product.

The Seattle-area producer's 100-milligram bottles are widely available around our region. Cinder's three locations in Spokane and Spokane Valley carry the full line of root beer, sodas and colas for $15 dollars per bottle.

RAY'S LEMONADES

A local classic produced by Dogtown Pioneers just north of Spokane, Ray's Lemonade has been a staple on dispensary shelves for years. While they've expanded their flavor offerings over time, my personal favorite remains their original.

Unlike many other products on the market, the 12-ounce, 100-milligram bottle of Ray's Original Lemonade is fantastic as a mixer for those who want to sip slowly without getting aggressively stoned. One serving of the classic lemonade pairs wonderfully when splashed into a can of flavored sparkling water.



CQ SHOOTERS

The new arrival that inspired this story, CQ, returns to Washington after a number of years out of the market. Originally producing for the medical side, the California company is now entering our recreational market starting in early June.

"Five states and 10 years later, here we are again, it feels like a return to our roots," says CQ founder Kenny Morrison.

Their 2-ounce shooters pack a hefty punch with 100 milligrams of THC, so it's important to know your tolerance and dose with care, but the drinks are light in other areas with just 26 calories and 7 grams of sugar. Made using real juice, the company will be offering the tropical flavors that have been a big hit in California for years along with some flavors exclusive to Washington, including concord grape.