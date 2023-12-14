We sat down to chat with Zack Zappone, the first openly queer leader elected to the Spokane City Council

By

click to enlarge We sat down to chat with Zack Zappone, the first openly queer leader elected to the Spokane City Council
Young Kwak photo
Spokane City Council member Zack Zappone.

Two years ago, voters in northwest Spokane's District 3 elected Zack Zappone, 33, the first openly queer candidate elected to city government.

This past month we sat down with Zappone to talk about his role on the City Council, the rainbow crosswalk on Spokane Falls Boulevard, how we can fight against the Inland Northwest's far-right extremism, and what the future may hold for Spokane's LGBTQ+ community.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity. A full transcript of the conversation can be found at Inlander.com.

INLANDER: Did you imagine being elected to this office when you were younger?

ZAPPONE: All my friends and teachers would always tell me, "You know, you're gonna go out and be president." I was student body president at [Spokane's North Central High School] and voted most likely to become president. I've always had an interest in government, so I definitely thought that I could potentially run one day.

I remember when I was in graduate school my dream job was to be a part-time teacher and a part-time policy adviser. I got that — kind of.

So, do you think the presidency is in your future?

Ha, at this point I think I'm too old for that.

How does your identity play into your role as a City Council member?

It's not the thing that I think makes me qualified to be a City Council member, but I do believe that representation is important. It's about why we're qualified and what we'll do for our community, not just that identity.

How do you fight against the hate and extremism we've seen in the Inland Northwest recently?

Well, I think at the City Council level, that looks like increasing representation. Take the rainbow crosswalk for example. At first people said there was no point in doing it. But really, it's a message that says, "We're going to continue to be here and bring the community together."

Also, as a council member, I've tried to organize quarterly meetings with LGBTQ+ organizations and leaders in town. That way we can come together and form this kind of LGBTQ+ advisory group to work on the issues that impact all of us.

Right now we're also working on anti-hate legislation [with state legislators], which was really in the wake of the recent vandalism [of the city's rainbow crosswalks].

When, if ever, do you think we'll get to a point where everyone feels included?

Hopefully, tomorrow.

You know, the history teacher in me looks at the big picture and says that we're always moving in that direction, but I also think of all the firsts in the world we haven't gotten yet. So I think back to Obama, who would always quote MLK: Our history is long, "but it bends towards justice." I definitely believe that.

Do you have any goals as you finish out the next two years in your term?

I think trying to create more institutional programming with the mayor's office, like that LGBTQ+ advisory group I mentioned earlier. And I still plan to keep meeting with community groups to try and figure out what we need to make Spokane a better place.

With a new mayor and new members on the City Council, do you think you're going to have to advocate for these issues as hard now?

I hope not. I think that we'll be able to make great progress together as a group that works together. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Bending Toward Justice"

Tags

Trending

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Pride in December

By Colton Rasanen

Pride in December

Years after it lost state funding and had to shrink its footprint in Spokane, the organization once known as the Spokane AIDS Network has a new mission — and lease on life

By Colton Rasanen

Years after it lost state funding and had to shrink its footprint in Spokane, the organization once known as the Spokane AIDS Network has a new mission &mdash; and lease on life

As Spokane's transit system recovers from the pandemic, one STA board member wonders if low-income fares could help

By Nate Sanford

As Spokane's transit system recovers from the pandemic, one STA board member wonders if low-income fares could help

Spokane asks Legislature to strengthen hate crime laws, raise property tax cap; pay for parks, fire station, child care center

By Nate Sanford

Spokane asks Legislature to strengthen hate crime laws, raise property tax cap; pay for parks, fire station, child care center
More »

Latest in Local News

Pride in December

By Colton Rasanen

Pride in December

Years after it lost state funding and had to shrink its footprint in Spokane, the organization once known as the Spokane AIDS Network has a new mission — and lease on life

By Colton Rasanen

Years after it lost state funding and had to shrink its footprint in Spokane, the organization once known as the Spokane AIDS Network has a new mission &mdash; and lease on life

Here to help: A guide to local and national LGBTQ+ organizations

By Colton Rasanen

Here to help: A guide to local and national LGBTQ+ organizations

The Spokane Riverkeeper hires attorney Katelyn Scott as the organization's first water protector

By Summer Sandstrom

The Spokane Riverkeeper hires attorney Katelyn Scott as the organization's first water protector
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police

By Nate Sanford

Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police
More Local News
All News

Things To Do

Santa Breakfast & Photos

Santa Breakfast & Photos @ Southside Community Center

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Continues through Dec. 16

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Colton Rasanen

Colton Rasanen is a staff writer for the Inlander covering education. He joined the staff in 2023 after working as the managing editor of the Wahpeton Daily News and News Monitor in rural North Dakota.

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 14-20, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation