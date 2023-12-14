We sat down to chat with Zack Zappone, the first openly queer leader elected to the Spokane City Council

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Spokane City Council member Zack Zappone.

Two years ago, voters in northwest Spokane's District 3 elected Zack Zappone, 33, the first openly queer candidate elected to city government.

This past month we sat down with Zappone to talk about his role on the City Council, the rainbow crosswalk on Spokane Falls Boulevard, how we can fight against the Inland Northwest's far-right extremism, and what the future may hold for Spokane's LGBTQ+ community.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity. A full transcript of the conversation can be found at Inlander.com.

INLANDER: Did you imagine being elected to this office when you were younger?

ZAPPONE: All my friends and teachers would always tell me, "You know, you're gonna go out and be president." I was student body president at [Spokane's North Central High School] and voted most likely to become president. I've always had an interest in government, so I definitely thought that I could potentially run one day.

I remember when I was in graduate school my dream job was to be a part-time teacher and a part-time policy adviser. I got that — kind of.

So, do you think the presidency is in your future?

Ha, at this point I think I'm too old for that.

How does your identity play into your role as a City Council member?

It's not the thing that I think makes me qualified to be a City Council member, but I do believe that representation is important. It's about why we're qualified and what we'll do for our community, not just that identity.

How do you fight against the hate and extremism we've seen in the Inland Northwest recently?

Well, I think at the City Council level, that looks like increasing representation. Take the rainbow crosswalk for example. At first people said there was no point in doing it. But really, it's a message that says, "We're going to continue to be here and bring the community together."

Also, as a council member, I've tried to organize quarterly meetings with LGBTQ+ organizations and leaders in town. That way we can come together and form this kind of LGBTQ+ advisory group to work on the issues that impact all of us.

Right now we're also working on anti-hate legislation [with state legislators], which was really in the wake of the recent vandalism [of the city's rainbow crosswalks].

When, if ever, do you think we'll get to a point where everyone feels included?

Hopefully, tomorrow.

You know, the history teacher in me looks at the big picture and says that we're always moving in that direction, but I also think of all the firsts in the world we haven't gotten yet. So I think back to Obama, who would always quote MLK: Our history is long, "but it bends towards justice." I definitely believe that.

Do you have any goals as you finish out the next two years in your term?

I think trying to create more institutional programming with the mayor's office, like that LGBTQ+ advisory group I mentioned earlier. And I still plan to keep meeting with community groups to try and figure out what we need to make Spokane a better place.

With a new mayor and new members on the City Council, do you think you're going to have to advocate for these issues as hard now?

I hope not. I think that we'll be able to make great progress together as a group that works together. ♦