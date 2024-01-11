The Book of Clarence is a bold but chaotic attempt at a new kind of Bible story

By

click to enlarge The Book of Clarence is a bold but chaotic attempt at a new kind of Bible story
Courtesy Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group
LaKeith Stanfield isn't divine in The Book of Clarence, but at least

Around the midpoint of writer/director Jeymes Samuel's The Book of Clarence, there's a sinuous, sensual dance scene in the first-century Judean equivalent of a nightclub, set to the Jones Girls' disco hit "Nights Over Egypt." It's emblematic of the stylistic innovation that Samuel can bring to the depiction of biblical times, especially in an impressionistic moment devoid of dialogue. The rest of The Book of Clarence isn't nearly as effective, with an awkward mix of satire and spirituality that doesn't quite succeed on either front.

The title font recalls classic Hollywood biblical epics, and the movie opens with chariot race that deliberately evokes Ben-Hur, but The Book of Clarence takes itself much less seriously than those bombastic vintage parables. Set in Jerusalem just before the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, the movie stars LaKeith Stanfield as Clarence, a small-time criminal who finds himself heavily in debt to a local gangster known as Jedediah the Terrible (Eric Kofi-Abrefa). Clarence is a dedicated atheist, but he sees how the supposed messiah Jesus (Nicholas Pinnock) commands attention and respect, and he figures that if he can join Jesus' entourage, Jedediah might cut him some slack.

Samuel freely mixes modern slang, stoner humor and Blaxploitation pastiche into his biblical story, casting Black actors as the residents of Jerusalem and white actors as the occupying Romans, who act more like modern American police officers. The result is a movie that is alternately goofy and reverential, with frequent, jarring shifts in tone. Clarence is a snarky skeptic of Jesus' so-called miracles, and when his own twin brother, Thomas (also played by Stanfield), one of Jesus' apostles, refuses to vouch for him, he decides to set up his own messiah racket.

The section of the movie that deals with Clarence's con-artistry, easily fooling local residents into believing that he is just as holy as Jesus, is its most playful and rewarding, and the closest that Samuel gets to religious parodies like Monty Python's Life of Brian. Even at its most comedic, though, The Book of Clarence remains devout, and while Clarence may question Jesus' claims to godhood, Samuel never does. Like the Roman tribune protagonist of 1953's CinemaScope extravaganza The Robe, Clarence is a non-believer who will eventually see the light, becoming a more effective proselytizer in the process.

Yet The Book of Clarence is nothing like a typical faith-based film, and Samuel allows his characters to blaspheme freely. While that could be a refreshing approach to a religious story, it just muddles the focus, rendering the satire toothless while making the message of faith seem disingenuous. Like Samuel's debut film, 2021's revisionist Western The Harder They Fall, The Book of Clarence brings a Black perspective to a historically white-dominated old-fashioned film genre, but it lacks that prior film's unified vision and narrative momentum.

Stanfield makes Clarence so laid-back that it's hard to understand his motivations, either to take down Jesus or later to follow him. The cast includes memorable if brief appearances from Alfre Woodard, David Oyelowo and James McAvoy, but the romance between Clarence and Jedediah's sister Varinia (Anna Diop) is underwhelming, as is the bond between Clarence and his loyal friend Elijah (RJ Cyler).

It's hard to blame Samuel for being overly ambitious, and if The Book of Clarence is a mess, at least it's always a bold, risk-taking mess. No one else would make a movie like this, although that may be because there's no effective way to simultaneously parody and pay homage to such a staid, stilted style of filmmaking. It's a minor miracle that anything in The Book of Clarence works at all.

Two Stars THE BOOK OF CLARENCE
Rated PG-13
Directed by Jeymes Samuel
Starring LaKeith Stanfield, Annaw Diop

The original print version of this article was headlined "A Holy Mess"

Tags

Trending

Speaking of Review, The Book Of Clarence

Four Daughters is a captivating documentary defined by devastating absence and how we make sense of it

By Chase Hutchinson

Four Daughters is a captivating documentary defined by devastating absence and how we make sense of it

The Iron Claw is Zac Efron at his best, but the erasure of a brother from this pro wrestling true story is impossible to overlook

By Chase Hutchinson

The Iron Claw is Zac Efron at his best, but the erasure of a brother from this pro wrestling true story is impossible to overlook

There's no excitement or substance to George Clooney's Washington-set sports period piece The Boys in the Boat

By Josh Bell

There's no excitement or substance to George Clooney's Washington-set sports period piece The Boys in the Boat

Roald Dahl-inspired prequel Wonka fails to capture the magic of its source material

By Josh Bell

Roald Dahl-inspired prequel Wonka fails to capture the magic of its source material
More »

Latest in Movie Reviews

Four Daughters is a captivating documentary defined by devastating absence and how we make sense of it

By Chase Hutchinson

Four Daughters is a captivating documentary defined by devastating absence and how we make sense of it

Before heading into a new cinematic year, our critics take shots at some of their least favorite films served up last year

By Seth Sommerfeld, Josh Bell, Chase Hutchinson, Nathan Weinbender, Maryann Johanson and Jason Baxter

Before heading into a new cinematic year, our critics take shots at some of their least favorite films served up last year

The Iron Claw is Zac Efron at his best, but the erasure of a brother from this pro wrestling true story is impossible to overlook

By Chase Hutchinson

The Iron Claw is Zac Efron at his best, but the erasure of a brother from this pro wrestling true story is impossible to overlook

There's no excitement or substance to George Clooney's Washington-set sports period piece The Boys in the Boat

By Josh Bell

There's no excitement or substance to George Clooney's Washington-set sports period piece The Boys in the Boat
More »
More Movie Reviews
All Screen

Trending in the Alternative Press

Things To Do

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival @ The Fox Theater

Fri., Jan. 12, 7 p.m. and Sat., Jan. 13, 7 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 11-17, 2024

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation