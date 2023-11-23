The pleasant but forgettable Wish is Disney's animated celebration of itself

click to enlarge Is it alright to wish for slightly more Disney animated magic?

Conceived as a tribute to 100 years of Disney animation, Wish could be regarded as the cinematic equivalent of a decent cover band that requires only half the audience's attention. Bands like that are enjoyable, often filled with skilled musicians expertly recreating great songs. But they can never be as captivating as the real thing.

While there are some forced references to specific previous Disney animated movies, Wish doesn't actually feature any existing Disney characters or storylines. Instead, it's set in a new but familiar-looking medieval-style kingdom called Rosas, an apparent island paradise ruled by the benevolent sorcerer-king Magnifico (Chris Pine). The storybook opening explains that Magnifico has devoted his life to safeguarding people's deepest wishes and that he built Rosas as a haven for residents to express those wishes and even possibly have them come true.

It turns out that this isn't as magnanimous as it sounds, though, because what Magnifico actually does is magically extract each person's most heartfelt desire into a sort of glowing ball, which he keeps locked up in a tower, while the people forget about their greatest hopes and dreams, living lives theoretically free of disappointment. That provides an effective pivot for Magnifico from hero to villain, as his secrets are discovered by would-be apprentice Asha (Ariana DeBose). Teenage Asha quickly goes from true believer to adversary when Magnifico explains that even though he has the power to grant wishes, he intends only to hoard them away, aside from a select few that he deems harmless enough to unleash.

That's a roundabout way for Wish to arrive at its central message about the value of hope, and the themes often come off as secondary to the various Disney riffs. The character development is minor, and Asha's journey isn't nearly as emotionally engaging as the protagonists' arcs in recent Disney animated hits like Frozen or Encanto. After becoming disillusioned with Magnifico, Asha makes her own wish upon a star, and that star comes down from the sky, following her around and spreading its own chaotic brand of magic.

Magnifico feels threatened by the presence of magic he doesn't control, which leads him down a dark path into full-on villainy. Pine embraces the descent into evil, twisting Magnifico's smarmy vanity into something more malevolent, a dark variation on his performance as the conceited prince in Into the Woods. He's such a charismatic bad guy that he sometimes overshadows the sweet but slightly dull Asha, who's kind-hearted but not particularly interesting.

DeBose is a better singer than Pine, though, and she shines in Asha's musical numbers. The songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice are pleasant but not outstanding, with no likely breakouts to add to the Disney canon. That's the overall result of this safe, comforting effort from directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, who are also credited as co-writers along with Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore. Buck and Lee (who is now Disney Animation's chief creative officer) co-directed both Frozen movies, and Wish aims for the big feelings of those massive hits without reaching the same heights.

In another tribute to Disney's past, the animation is a mix of traditional hand-drawn work and modern CGI, but the combination just ends up in a bland middle ground. Like everything in Wish, it's easy to watch and often entertaining, but it doesn't leave a lasting impression. The closing credits feature sparkly depictions of characters from every Disney animated movie to date, serving as a reminder that there are plenty of better options to watch. ♦

WISH



Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn

Starring Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk

Rated PG