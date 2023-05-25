Public transit brings you one stop closer to exploring Spokane's array of parks and natural areas

click to enlarge Young Kwak photos Take STA Route 43 to the scenic High Drive Bluffs.

Leave those fleets of unpredictable motorists and semitrucks behind. Don't bother logging mile upon mile to reach the numerous hiking trails and parks peppered throughout the Inland Northwest.

Take a bus instead.

Spokane Transit Authority's bus routes provide an easy, affordable and environmentally friendly way to get to your next outdoor adventure.

"There is so much in this community that's accessible by transit if you're enjoying nature on foot," says Karl Otterstrom, STA's chief planning and development officer.

Even farther-flung places to venture can be reached by pairing transit with bicycles, Otterstrom says, as all STA buses are equipped with bike racks.

"Use the bus as part of the journey and the experience, and leave the car parked," he says. "It really becomes part of the adventure."

Here are five outdoor spots easily accessible by bus throughout Spokane, made more simple by starting at the downtown STA Plaza on West Riverside Avenue.

DISHMAN HILLS

With over 3,200 acres of protected land, towering rock formations and a myriad of wildlife including porcupines and flying squirrels, there's always something new to discover at Dishman Hills.

Formed in 1966, it's the oldest land conservancy in the state, owned and jointly managed by Spokane County, Dishman Hills Conservancy and the state Department of Natural Resources.

Dishman contains unique geography carved by the raging ice age Missoula Floods, which barreled through Eastern Washington and left a trail of eroded rocks, sunken ponds and ridges etched into the ground.

There are two ways to get to Dishman by bus. From downtown Spokane, you can get to Camp Caro in about 20 minutes by hopping on Route 90 and stopping at East Appleway Boulevard and South Sargent Road. Or you can take Route 94 to East Eighth Avenue and South Park Road, where you'll walk east on Eighth for about a half-mile to the Edgecliff Trailhead.

Make sure to keep an eye out for water howellia — the dainty white flowers lining the waterbanks — as Dishman Hills is one of the only habitats where they grow.

WAIKIKI SPRINGS

Resting on the river banks of the Little Spokane River, the trails throughout Waikiki Springs Nature Preserve lead you through an old dairy farm that's now a magical hidden gem, part of which is managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

With 1,700 feet of shoreline and a plethora of springs, Waikiki is a magnet for moose, deer, great blue herons and even bald eagles, which nest in the upland forest of ponderosa pine.

There are two ways to bus north to Waikiki: Route 124 or Route 25.

The 124 takes about a half-hour to reach the stop on West Hastings Road at the Fairwood Center, where you then head north on Mill Road and west on Fairwood Drive for about a mile and a half.

Unfortunately, this route doesn't run as frequently as others, so you may have to take the 25 at the Hastings Park and Ride instead. From the plaza, it's a one and a half-mile walk — or bike ride — to Waikiki Springs.

Have no fear. There are coffee stands and restaurants on the way back to the bus stops, so you can make a pit stop before jumping back on the bus.

HIGH DRIVE BLUFFS

For denizens of Spokane's South Hill, the Bluffs have that special mixture of beauty and proximity that few other neighborhoods boast. The 20 miles of trails are lined with ponderosa pines, vivid displays of balsamroot and other wildflowers, and steep hills overlooking Latah Valley, Hangman Creek and the Westwood Natural Area.

Just 20 minutes from downtown on Route 43 takes you to South Lincoln Street and West 26th Avenue, where you can walk due west to connect with numerous trailheads.

Or you can ride farther down to West 37th Avenue and South Bernard Street and walk southwest along 37th to reach some other trailheads along the bluff.

Better yet, combine both stops into one trip, departing from one, through-hiking the steep trails, exiting on the opposite side of the trails and getting back on the bus.

MINNEHAHA PARK

Rumor has it that Minnehaha Park is haunted, but in truth it's more akin to a vast outdoor gym. Spanning 39 acres, it connects half a mile north to mountain bikers' beloved Beacon Hill, and the Minnehaha climbing rocks 2 miles east.

The abandoned building at the park was a spa, thanks to its mineral water wells, but the resort caught on fire in 1899. John Hieber bought the land and used the water for his namesake brewery.

The rocky basalt formations are a sure sign you're in the Inland Northwest, but as you get lost in this yawning natural area you may forget what century you're in. Beware wandering ghosts looking for mineral water. Unless you're thirsty.

Take Route 39 to North Myrtle Street and East Frederick Avenue. Bring your bike, and ride (and climb) your way through East Spokane's great outdoors.

PEOPLE'S PARK

Just east of Spokane's Browne's Addition, the wooded paths of People's Park are home to wild roses, Oregon grape bushes and willows swaying along the edge of Hangman Creek.

Long a Native locale for living and hunting, the area became known as People's Park during Expo '74, when it was established as a free campsite for visitors to the World's Fair.

A 12-minute ride on Route 20 brings you to West Riverside Avenue and West Clarke Avenue, where a short walk will take you to the Sandifur Memorial Bridge overlooking the raging Spokane River.

To the south, trails take you along Latah Creek, where the Coeur d'Alene Tribe is releasing salmon in hopes that they'll flourish in the area once again. ♦