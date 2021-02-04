A quick paint job is a cheap way to freshen up your space, and your life

By and

Cathy Peroff, right, and Jana Oliveri of Spokane's HUE Color and Decor. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Cathy Peroff, right, and Jana Oliveri of Spokane's HUE Color and Decor.

Painting a space can be a daunting task if you've never attempted it. But it's also one of the quickest and cheapest ways to completely change a room, according to Cathy Peroff and Jana Oliveri of Spokane's HUE Color and Decor.

"Paint, new throw pillows and a new rug are the most inexpensive items to buy, and they can completely change the look of a room," Oliveri says. "I would say you could totally revamp a room with paint, pillows and a rug for less than $200."

Before starting the process, you need to decide on a color. Peroff notes that beauty is in the eyes of the beholder and recommends first looking at palettes to get an idea of how you want the space to look.

"Once you know a color you want to use, then you can build a color palette around that," Oliveri says.

One of the biggest misconceptions of painting a room is that it is a long, arduous process. Peroff doesn't agree.

"If we are talking about a standard bedroom, start to finish I would say it takes four hours to paint," Peroff said. "It's all in the prep. It takes awhile to tape and clean everything off, and if you don't feel comfortable doing that, it takes even longer."

Related
It's crazy-hard to find a decent, available contractor &mdash; but word of mouth is still your best bet

It's crazy-hard to find a decent, available contractor — but word of mouth is still your best bet

Oliveri explains that if you are painting a porous surface or painting a dark wall a lighter color, you'll need to prime the surface, which also adds to the total time.

"A lot of times with clients we look at how much prep needs to be done," Peroff says. "If the walls are in good shape and if it's a lighter color, it shouldn't take too long."

While most homes have walls you can definitely do yourself, some spaces do require a more skilled hand, and that's where professional painters and decorators come in.

"When you are in doubt, hire someone who knows what they are doing — like us," Peroff says. "People think it's expensive to hire professionals, but it's not. You end up saving a lot of time and money hiring someone if you don't know what you're doing. You don't spend endless hours buying samples or furniture that you won't like later."

Erin Haskell Gourde of Design for the PPL. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Erin Haskell Gourde of Design for the PPL.

When you decide it's time to tackle a painting project is totally up to you. You don't need to wait until a wall or room looks bad to break out a brush and bucket.

"It's always a good time for a fresh coat of paint in my opinion," says Erin Haskell Gourde, interior designer and owner and creative director of Design for the PPL. "It's really just an economical way to feel, you know, reborn again."

Haskell says it is best to stick strictly to specialized paint stores for first those attempting DIY painting. They exist for a reason: to guarantee your paint doesn't fail. Cheaper, lower quality paints found at big box stores are simply not up to par with higher quality products that paint stores like Sherwin Williams or Benjamin Moore carry. And, of course, employee expertise is another factor falling in favor of a trip to a specialized store.

Haskell also says it's time for home decorators to reconsider the current, trendy instinct to select matte finishes. Although many find the look of a matte finish aesthetically pleasing, its look regresses significantly faster than paint with a glossier sheen, since matte finishes are more difficult to clean.

Related
Give yourself a moment of (backyard) zen.

Tips and tricks for making your yard more eco-friendly and the ideal spot for outdoor entertaining

Trending

Spokane school levies usually see widespread support. This year, a levy proposal has drawn more GOP opposition
Spokane poet Kathryn Smith's new book offers sometimes scary, often stunning look at our world
Why is truth risky?
The Collection Bakery offers a diverse selection of baked goods from around the world
Carole King's Tapestry turns 50, and it's still one of the greatest singer-songwriter albums of all time
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Painting is all about sheen, or the glossy presentation of paint finish, Haskell says. As a designer, Haskell is an enthusiast of a glossy finish.

"Don't be afraid to go full-gloss, or semi-gloss, especially if your walls are smooth," she says.

Once you have decided your preferred sheen, purchased a fresh can of paint and tackled the messy, often tiresome portion of the project, it's time to channel some creativity and accessorize. Keyword being accessorize, not over-accessorize.

The best way to complement your brand new walls, Haskell says, is to decorate simply and focus on one single standout feature. Hanging a print, painting or installation, or even highlighting a built-in bookshelf are great ways to add a finishing touch.

"The best way to refresh your wall is to paint it and then put a huge piece of art on there," says Haskell. "That's a big wow factor." ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "New Hue, New You"

The original print version of this article was headlined "New Hue, New You"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

It's crazy-hard to find a decent, available contractor — but word of mouth is still your best bet

By Daniel Walters

It's crazy-hard to find a decent, available contractor &mdash; but word of mouth is still your best bet

With the internet and your local hardware store, you can do these three seemingly daunting things to improve your home

By Wilson Criscione

Miller's Hardware co-owner Stace Heston says there's one thing every homeowner should be doing in the winter: insulating windows.

How to update your rental without making permanent fixes your landlord won't like

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Witness the magic of contact paper posing as marble.

Meet six local women transforming their homes and sharing how to do it yourself

By Chey Scott

The Nilson family's custom backyard treehouse.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Spokane poet Kathryn Smith's new book offers sometimes scary, often stunning look at our world

By Dan Nailen

Spokane poet Kathryn Smith.

Facebook hackers are stealing the identifies of our loved ones and wearing their faces

By Daniel Walters

Facebook hackers are stealing the identifies of our loved ones and wearing their faces

History of Swear Words, Spokane's connection to Huskies football, new music and more!

History of Swear Words, Spokane's connection to Huskies football, new music and more!

It's crazy-hard to find a decent, available contractor — but word of mouth is still your best bet

By Daniel Walters

It's crazy-hard to find a decent, available contractor &mdash; but word of mouth is still your best bet
More »

Readers also liked…

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."

At Sharpstuff - a busy local knife-sharpening home business - no knife gets left behind

By Josh Kelety

Steve Schmauch says practice is key: "I broke a personal record of 100,000 knives, serrated knives and scissors sharpened this year."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Pictures of Poets

Pictures of Poets @ Boswell Corner Gallery at NIC

Tuesdays-Saturdays. Continues through March 26

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Authors

Spencer Brown

More

Natalie Rieth

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 4-10, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation