Nicole Nutt paints — and sews — cheerful flowers to brighten your space

By

click to enlarge Nicole Nutt paints — and sews — cheerful flowers to brighten your space
Anne McGregor photos
Nicole Nutt works in a small studio, surrounded by some of her finished pieces, as well as a large work-in-progress featuring giant roses.

Flowers in all their ephemeral beauty are symbols of celebration and consolation. For Nicole Nutt, whose work consists of glorious blossoms that seem ready to break free from two dimensions, flowers represent healing.

Nutt first learned landscape painting in oils from her grandfather in a small fishing town in Alaska and then went on to get an art degree at BYU Idaho. About three years ago, she and her young family moved to Spokane, choosing a house near a wooded area.

click to enlarge Nicole Nutt paints — and sews — cheerful flowers to brighten your space

"I had just left kind of a high-demand religion, and so it was just kind of a dark time," she says. "I found that going through the woods, I would always look at the wildflowers, and it was just something that started bringing me joy, and I started to feel like myself again. So I thought, I'm just going to paint things that make me happy."

She began creating detailed flowers and then had an inspiration: adding thread. "The embroidery was just kind of an experiment I did one day, and then I didn't look back. I love the texture and the dimension it adds," she says in her cozy studio in the basement of the family home.

Nutt first sketches and then paints blossoms using watercolor; like many frugal artists, she started out using leftover paper scraps for her portraits of the small blooms.

click to enlarge Nicole Nutt paints — and sews — cheerful flowers to brighten your space

She now works in a variety of sizes, from small, lifelike and delicate single blooms to exuberant oversized roses.

Once the flowers are painted, she cuts them out and hand stitches them either onto watercolor paper or onto stretched and toned canvases.

click to enlarge Nicole Nutt paints — and sews — cheerful flowers to brighten your space

Early on, she focused on small sweetly framed pieces composed of a single bloom. "I really like to have smaller pieces that make it more accessible," she says, noting she's conscious of price-points as a regular exhibitor at many local art shows. Recently she's begun combining lots of blossoms into bigger collages, including a large work-in-progress featuring those bountiful roses.

click to enlarge Nicole Nutt paints — and sews — cheerful flowers to brighten your space

Nicole Nutt will be at the 33 Artists Market Sat., April 20, from 11 am - 5 pm at the Wonder Building, 835 N. Post. The market runs monthly on the third Saturday of the month.

The original print version of this article was headlined "An Artist Blooms"

Tags

Events: Springtime Delights

By Madison Pearson

Events: Springtime Delights

The best floral displays celebrate seasonal blooms

By Anne McGregor

The best floral displays celebrate seasonal blooms

DIY Crepe Paper Flowers

By Diane Holm

DIY Crepe Paper Flowers

Spokane artist Audreana Camm is doing whatever it takes to get more people to support the region's creatives

By Chey Scott

Spokane artist Audreana Camm is doing whatever it takes to get more people to support the region's creatives
More »

A family home on Five Mile Prairie is built to welcome plenty of family and friends

By Anne McGregor

A family home on Five Mile Prairie is built to welcome plenty of family and friends

Creating spaces that are good for their people and better for the earth

By Anne McGregor

Creating spaces that are good for their people and better for the earth

Universal design features make a house more livable for anyone who calls it home

By Anne McGregor

Universal design features make a house more livable for anyone who calls it home

Restful sleep is key to good health; think of creating the perfect bed as a gift to your future self

By Anne McGregor

Restful sleep is key to good health; think of creating the perfect bed as a gift to your future self
More »
More Home
All Health & Home
Sarah Thompson Moore: Outside-In

Sarah Thompson Moore: Outside-In @ Bryan Oliver Gallery

Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Continues through March 22

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Anne McGregor

Anne McGregor is a contributor to the Inlander and the editor of InHealth. She is married to Inlander editor/publisher Ted S. McGregor, Jr.

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation