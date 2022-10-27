A timeline of the North-South Freeway

By

click to enlarge A timeline of the North-South Freeway

1946 Spokane Traffic Survey mentions the feasibility of a north-south freeway route.

1951 Spokane Urban Highway Capacity Survey shows that traffic could support such a freeway.

1955 A preliminary "reconnaissance" report surveys potential routes.

1956 First plans of the $13 million north-south freeway unveiled, with the route heading up the Hamilton-Nevada corridor. The Federal Aid Highway Act is also passed, which creates the Interstate Highway System, where the federal government covers 90 percent of construction cost.

1958 State Highway Commission chooses Interstate 90 alignment, including a planned interchange at Liberty Park with the north-south freeway. State Rep. Margaret Hurley, a Spokane Democrat, says I-90 will "ruin our beautiful city."

1961 Construction of I-90 begins.

1969 Margaret Leonard, the first woman elected to the Spokane City Council, vows to stop the north-south freeway. She is later credited with leading opposition to the project, along with Hurley — the "two Margarets" as they were called by the state highway department.

1970 The state highway department releases the Spokane Metropolitan Area Transportation Study, along with a map showing the Hamilton route of the freeway, where more than 600 homes must be demolished — along with parks, schools and churches — to make way for the freeway.

1971 In response to the planned route, Rep. Hurley calls highway planners "devious, domineering and arrogant" from the House floor, and says they are "rooting up whole communities and covering them with concrete and asphalt."

1974 The interchange at Liberty Lake is built to connect I-90 and the north-south freeway. Hurley successfully shepherds to passage a law requiring environmental review of the project, effectively killing the project as it was planned. The state deletes funding for it from its budget. The interchange is reformed to connect I-90 to SR 290, which crosses the river on Hamilton and then heads east-west on Trent Avenue.

1985 The Spokane Regional Council identifies the lack of a north-south freeway as a major problem and asks WSDOT to investigate.

1991 WSDOT estimates that a north-south route — farther east than originally planned, but in its current alignment — is doable, at an estimated cost of $650 million.

1997 A Final Environmental Impact Statement for the highway is completed by the Federal Highway Commission.

1999 The state Legislature approves $3.9 million for design work and $19 million for purchasing right-of-way.

Trending

2001 Official groundbreaking for the freeway's first section, between Hawthorne and Farwell roads.

2003 State lawmakers approve a 5 cents-per-gallon gas tax increase, generating $189 million for the freeway.

2012 The first half of what is now called the North Spokane Corridor opens to traffic, with 5.5 miles of roadway.

2015 The final piece of funding comes when state legislators approve $879 million for the project as part of a larger transportation spending bill, putting the final price tag at $1.5 billion for 11 miles of road, and the demolition of more than 600 homes.

2022 Camp Hope, a homeless encampment, is established on the site of the planned interchange between I-90 and the north-south freeway, where homes had been demolished to make way for construction.

2029 Anticipated completion date — 83 years after it was first envisioned.

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

The final leg of the north-south freeway is scheduled to be complete by the end of the decade. But as construction opens up old wounds in East Central, work is underway to avoid the damage done in decades past.

By Crosscut

The final leg of the north-south freeway is scheduled to be complete by the end of the decade. But as construction opens up old wounds in East Central, work is underway to avoid the damage done in decades past.

One of Spokane's biggest roofing contractors skipped the vast majority of city-mandated roofing inspections for over a decade — and almost nobody noticed

By Daniel Walters

One of Spokane's biggest roofing contractors skipped the vast majority of city-mandated roofing inspections for over a decade &mdash; and almost nobody noticed

Prefab construction could be having a renaissance, and WSU's Ryan Smith is at the forefront

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Prefab construction could be having a renaissance, and WSU's Ryan Smith is at the forefront

How the home building industry snapped back from the stay-home shutdown

By Daniel Walters

How the home building industry snapped back from the stay-home shutdown
More »

Latest in Local News

Nine honest horrors, hinky half-truths and heinous hoaxes about fentanyl (no, you won't find it in your kid's trick-or-treat haul)

By Samantha Wohlfeil and Daniel Walters

Nine honest horrors, hinky half-truths and heinous hoaxes about fentanyl (no, you won't find it in your kid's trick-or-treat haul)

We looked at Spokane sheriff candidates' disciplinary records. Neither is spotless.

By Nate Sanford

We looked at Spokane sheriff candidates' disciplinary records. Neither is spotless.

Stoning East Central; plus, penny pinchers at City Hall and a dog park delayed

Stoning East Central; plus, penny pinchers at City Hall and a dog park delayed

The final leg of the north-south freeway is scheduled to be complete by the end of the decade. But as construction opens up old wounds in East Central, work is underway to avoid the damage done in decades past.

By Crosscut

The final leg of the north-south freeway is scheduled to be complete by the end of the decade. But as construction opens up old wounds in East Central, work is underway to avoid the damage done in decades past.
More »

Readers also liked…

Black Spokane twins say they were humiliated by middle school lesson asking them to clean cotton

By Wilson Criscione

Black Spokane twins say they were humiliated by middle school lesson asking them to clean cotton

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

SpoCon 2022

SpoCon 2022 @ Historic Davenport Hotel

Fri., Oct. 28, Sat., Oct. 29 and Sun., Oct. 30

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Nicholas Deshais

Nicholas Deshais is the Editor of the Inlander, where he oversees the entire editorial operation and supervises news coverage. He was a staff writer for the paper from 2008-12, and has worked for various news outlets, including Portland’s newsweekly Willamette Week, the Spokesman-Review, Northwest Public Broadcasting...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 27- 2, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation