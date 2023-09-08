Inlander 30 Throwback: Olympia or Bust!

As we continue to mark the Inlander’s 30th anniversary, every week we’ll look back at a different article from years past. This week, we’re rerunning a piece originally published on Feb. 17, 2011 and written by Nicholas Deshais. Also, watch for our 30 Years of Inlander feature every week in the paper through Oct. 12.

I’m jolted awake by screaming. Someone has just turned on the television in the next hotel room, and now a pundit is yelling at me through the thin walls. “Democrats and Republicans,” the TV shouts, before it is mercifully turned down a few notches and his words are transformed to garbled notes. I look at my clock. It’s 5:12 am, Feb. 9, Day 31 of the Washington State Legislative Session. I’m here in Olympia to watch the levers of power get pushed, pulled and manipulated. I want to rub elbows with the lobbyists, smell the money, watch the activists, the reporters, the politicians — even the tourists — jam into one giant capitol dome. I know that people are here for one thing — their slice of the pie. I’m here to see them eat it. The clock is running. By the end of April, when the legislative session finally — hopefully — ends, legislators will have to close the $4.6 billion budget gap. They might also make it illegal to use fertilizer on your lawn, or legal to buy pot in a liquor store or use a spear for hunting. They just might. I try to ignore the mumbling TV next door. Thinking about the sheer insanity of a hulking and unwieldy 21st-century government is enough to keep me awake. I force my eyes shut. It’s going to be a long couple of days. “TORTURE THEM LONG ENOUGH” If you’re looking for Rep. Timm Ormsby, the quick-witted Democrat from Spokane, there’s a good chance you’ll find him at the No. 42 bus stop. He’s not waiting for a ride — he’s just smoking, in what he calls “the penalty box.” But I found him Wednesday morning 20 feet from there, in his tight-quartered office, working his way through a parade of visitors.

click to enlarge Zach Hagadone Hundreds of people have assembled on the capitol building’s northern steps. It’s the refugee rights people, still rallying. First up is lobbyist Jim Hedrick representing various Spokane interests: Greenstone Homes, Sirti and Washington Filmworks, among others. They talk about Rocky and Bullwinkle and Jonny Quest. Then there’s someone from the YMCA. Waiting for his next appointment — they come in 15-minute spurts — Ormsby explains how Olympia works. “There’s a lot of similarities between what happens here and sporting events,” he says with a gravelly smoker’s voice, wearing a gray, pinstriped suit. Players are chosen and the game begins. Madness ensues — everyone is desperate to win. Three and a half months later, the clock stops. Then, after a survey of bruises, we see who is victorious. Ormsby loves the game. He’s talking, talking, talking and I’m just writing. I ask him what he thinks the biggest piece of legislation is this year. Almost before I’m done with the question, he interrupts, “Unemployment insurance reform,” which is supposed to shore up the state’s unemployment program. Sounds boring, but I make a note of it anyway. I’m thinking that I should go rustle up some trouble elsewhere, when the next group of visitors rolls in: representatives from the construction industry of Spokane. Freshmen Democratic Rep. Andy Billig — Ormsby’s 3rd District seatmate — joins the group, and the six of us gather around a table meant for three. Sitting to Ormsby’s right is Wayne Brokaw, an imposing man with a yellow “US-395” badge and a shiny bald head. Almost immediately, Brokaw, the executive director for the Inland Northwest chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America, brings up unemployment insurance. “Let’s talk about it, then,” Ormsby cuts in, leaning forward, ready for battle. “It’s hot. It’s not too hot to touch, but it’s warm.” As unemployment rose during the recession, the taxes collected from businesses ceased to cover the cost of providing benefits to unemployed workers. Over the past two years, the state has paid out about $2 billion in benefits while only bringing in $1 billion. In order to bridge that gap, Gov. Gregoire in 2009 dipped into the unemployment insurance trust — which was then a sizable $4 billion — to boost benefits for laid-off workers and cut unemployment taxes for businesses. But as Ormsby speaks, the average business in Washington faces an immediate rate hike of 36 percent, unless something is done. Brokaw cites numbers from the state’s Labor and Industries department that suggest workers are taking advantage of the state’s programs. Ormsby’s not having it. “Those L&I numbers are like people,” he interjects. “You torture them long enough, they’ll tell you what you want to hear.” As the talk gets heated, Billig, the peacemaker, jumps in. “What I’m hearing,” he says, “is a recognition that what’s good for the … worker is good for the employer.” Everyone nods, and conversation moves on to more agreeable topics. Some salutary ribbing breaks out as the meeting wraps, but the elbows feel a bit sharp. “Your hair’s gotten a little grayer in the last few months,” Brokaw says, teasing Ormsby. “And your hair’s gotten a little shorter,” the lawmaker cracks back, his face flushing briefly. He talks through it and leans into Brokaw’s space, grabbing and patting the man’s armrest. He shuffles the men out. It’s 10 am. He has to get to the House floor. First, maybe one more cigarette. THE BRAIN Andy Billig and I rush through the crowds in the capitol building. Dozens of Eagle Scouts, in their brown uniforms and red kerchiefs, are lined up in a hallway. State troopers in baby blue are everywhere. YMCA representatives, tourists and people getting ready for a refugee rights demonstration cram into the building. Three lobbyists in crisp suits stand around a TV, watching coverage of some meeting happening somewhere else in the capitol. Billig and I walk side by side — but because of the crowd, sometimes single-file. “This place is like a brain,” he tells me, galloping up a marble stairway. “The hard part is being able to find the part of the brain you need.” The capitol pulsates with intellectual energy. Clumps of people break apart as quickly as they come together, exchanging discrete bits of information and moving on. Olympia is the center of the state’s nervous system, cueing complex actions and providing it with the energy — not to mention the funds — to get it done. Billig says that later on he’s going to “drop a bill in the hopper” and he invites me to come with him. “It’s not as dramatic as it sounds,” he tells me, and I think it doesn’t sound that dramatic. But he’s got to get his bill in the hopper, a simple wooden box in the Joel M. Pritchard Library that is the birthplace of every bill in Olympia. By the end of this week, if a bill hasn’t been approved by and passed out of a committee, it’s dead for the session. Rules are rules. Billig knows this, and he fully expects his bill to be pushed to next year. If it’s ever passed, he says, it’ll allow sick, needy people to deduct hundreds of dollars a year from their taxes, while costing the average taxpayer just pennies. Before he sought co-sponsors, he thought it was a homerun. Then he tried to get his Republican peers to sign on. Not one did. “I couldn’t believe it,” he says. But that’s the state of partisanship in Olympia. Republicans won’t sign on to anything that looks like taxes, even while they court the Democratic sponsors they need to get their own bills through the Democrat-controlled capitol. When the day’s session begins — the official time to vote in the Senate and House — the parties almost instantly head to “caucus,” a members-only meeting where the political parties sequester their members to discuss the day’s strategy. I’m walking up the north steps of the capitol, and I hear someone yelling, “Is this the tour?!” It’s Ormsby, cigarette in hand, joking around. He keeps drawing on his cigarette furiously, again and again, pacing in a small area. “I’m feeling very exercised,” he says, confusing me. He tells me they’re trying to vote today on the unemployment insurance reform bill, and he thinks it’s too early. Party leaders are apparently attempting to suss out ways to make everyone happy — Democrats and workers unions, Republicans and employers. He says he’s not sure if they want him to speak on the floor about the bill or not, but he’s got to go. He heads off, still smoking, and I see him an hour later. In that time, the bill came up for a vote in the House, passing unanimously. Strangely, he doesn’t mention it. With any luck, the bill will get through the Senate without any substantial changes and will make its way to the governor’s desk. click to enlarge Zach Hagadone GOLDEN NOSE It’s 4:00 in the afternoon, and the dome has cleared out. I’m standing next to a large bust of George Washington, his nose buffed and shining gold — the result of hundreds of thousands of hands rubbing it for good luck, I’m told.