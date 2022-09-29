Andrew Dominik uses Marilyn Monroe as a vehicle for stylistic excess in the misguided Blonde

By

Andrew Dominik uses Marilyn Monroe as a vehicle for stylistic excess in the misguided Blonde

For a movie that spends nearly three hours plumbing the depths of its main character's psyche, Andrew Dominik's Blonde offers a remarkably superficial take on what drove Marilyn Monroe (Ana de Armas). Based on Joyce Carol Oates' 2000 novel, a fictionalized account of the life of the legendary actress, Blonde reduces everything in Monroe's life, from triumph to tragedy — although it's mostly tragedy — to daddy issues.

Born Norma Jeane Mortensen, she's initially raised by her mentally ill mother, Gladys (Julianne Nicholson), who shows young Norma Jeane a photo of a handsome man Gladys claims is Norma Jeane's father. Both Norma Jeane and the film then fixate on that mythical man, constantly returning to his image and Norma Jeane's search for him over the course of the lengthy running time. If Dominik is aiming to bolster Monroe's troubled reputation and legacy, all he's done is turn her into a passive victim with little agency or understanding of her own motivations.

As a film, Blonde is a chaotic, impressionistic odyssey through Monroe's life, with only cursory nods toward providing context and historical details. Characters come and go without the movie defining their relationships to Norma Jeane or even, often, their names, and only viewers with existing knowledge of Monroe's life will be able to identify the significance of some of the people onscreen. Biopics don't have to play out like Wikipedia entries — and are generally better when they don't — but Blonde circles around the same basic themes again and again without insight or emotional engagement. Poor Norma Jeane is horrifically mistreated by nearly everyone in her life, and it makes almost no impact.

Instead, Dominik offers showy visuals that distance the viewer from Norma Jeane rather than bringing her closer. The movie is constantly switching aspect ratios and between color and black and white, frequently within the same scene. Those visual transitions lose their ability to signify anything important when they're used so regularly, relegated instead to slightly annoying background details. The editing blurs the lines between what's actually happening to Norma Jeane and what she's envisioning in her increasingly drug-addled mind, and that allows for some striking juxtapositions, although Dominik's shot composition often seems designed for shock value. The vaginal point-of-view shots during multiple abortion procedures are mostly just grotesque, cheapening the trauma that the movie is attempting to convey.

Through it all, de Armas makes a valiant effort to hold onto Norma Jeane as a person, although her default expression remains dazed and uncertain. In one scene, as her film career is taking off, Norma Jeane makes an assertive play for compensation equal to co-star Jane Russell's on 1953's Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and that single moment affords the character more energy and independence than the entire rest of the movie. With all of her romantic interests, including her husbands Joe DiMaggio (Bobby Cannavale) and Arthur Miller (Adrien Brody), Norma Jeane merely floats along, subject to their whims and abuses. Dominik's graphic depiction of Norma Jeane's liaison with President John F. Kennedy (Caspar Phillipson) is crude and ugly, only adding to the humiliation she experiences.

While men boss her around, Norma Jeane longs for a child, which Dominik depicts via laughable scenes of CGI fetuses (including one that talks to her in voiceover) during Norma Jeane's ill-fated pregnancies. It's another misguided bit of stylization that hammers home simplistic themes at the cost of character development and narrative coherence. Blonde doesn't need to be a dry history lesson, but it should have something more interesting and valuable to say underneath its distracting barrage of questionable imagery. ♦


One and a Half Stars Blonde
Rated NC-17
Directed by Andrew Dominik
Starring Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale
Streaming on Netflix

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "Mythical Marilyn"

Tags

Latest in Movie Reviews

Hocus Pocus 2 effectively captures the irritating cacophony of the original

By Josh Bell

Hocus Pocus 2 effectively captures the irritating cacophony of the original

Sidney is a dull, respectful tribute to a brilliant, complex man

By Josh Bell

Sidney is a dull, respectful tribute to a brilliant, complex man

Athena is a tragedy defined by breathtaking one-shot sequences that becomes somewhat dulled by narrative hair-splitting

By Chase Hutchinson

Athena is a tragedy defined by breathtaking one-shot sequences that becomes somewhat dulled by narrative hair-splitting

See How They Run boasts a strong detective duo in Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, but saddles them with a lackluster story

By Chase Hutchinson

See How They Run boasts a strong detective duo in Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, but saddles them with a lackluster story
More »
More Movie Reviews »
All Screen »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Things To Do

Harry Potter Films Special Screenings

Harry Potter Films Special Screenings

Through Sept. 29

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation