Erick Doxey photo Brittany Propp digs into our readers' fave chicken sandwich.

Logan Tavern is known for serving up delicious food to hungry college students, and feeding residents of its namesake Logan Neighborhood. Moody lighting and an old-school watering hole vibe inside sets the tone for a diehard crowd of regulars.

"We couldn't ask for better customers," says Brittany Propp of Logan Tavern. "Knowing that they love us enough to think of us during [Best Of] voting is amazing in and of itself."

When Propp landed a job at Logan, it was one week away from opening day. Now the pub's celebrating four years in business, hopefully with many more to come, and Propp is an owner.

In that time frame, chicken sandwiches have also become, for lack of a better word, a "thing." Restaurants and fast food chains have battled it out to see who comes out on top, but Logan Tavern has the dish down to a science.

"I think it's the simplicity," says Propp. "It's just hand-breaded chicken, pickles, fry sauce and a bun. You don't need anything more complicated for it to be delicious. We offer a 'Make It Sexy' version, where you can dress it however you'd like — Cajun honey butter, buffalo or Nashville-style if you'd like — but I think the classic hits the spot."

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Propp was faced with the task of feeding both regular and new customers while keeping the business afloat.

"We would get so many to-go orders for the sandwich during that time," she says. "It was a two-man operation at that point, so we had to limit chicken sandwich orders to only Thursdays. We were overwhelmed with support and love from our community."

If the pandemic taught Logan Tavern's staff anything, it's that Spokane can't get enough of them.

"Thank you so much, Spokane," says Propp. "Your support makes us feel giddy inside. We're so happy to serve you!"

2nd PLACE: No-Li Brewhouse

3rd PLACE (tie): Wooden City Spokane, Elliotts an Urban Kitchen, Cascadia Public House

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Republic Kitchen and Taphouse, Post Falls

