Best Radio DJ or Team

Best Radio Station

DAVE, KEN AND MOLLY; KZZU

Radio morning teams are a special breed. When the chemistry is right, the teams stay together for decades and listeners truly start to feel like those voices coming through their speakers are part of their family, not just part of their morning routines. Our readers have loved Dave, Ken and Molly's show for years, and they're the main reason 92.9 FM KZZU is our readers' favorite station this year, too. (DN)

BEST RADIO DJ OR TEAM

2nd PLACE: Jay & Kevin & Slim, 99.9 FM

3rd PLACE: GA (Gary Allen), 94.5 FM

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Diane Michaels, 95.3 FM KPND, Sandpoint

BEST RADIO STATION

2nd PLACE: KYRS Thin Air Radio 92.3 FM

3rd PLACE: Rock 94.5 FM

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: 95.3 FM KPND The End, Sandpoint

click to enlarge Alicia Hauff photo Readers love Indian Goat's filthy rock sound.

Best Band, Originals

INDIAN GOAT

Indian Goat is absolutely filthy in the way that's a badge of honor for true rockers. The Spokane duo's fuzzed-out massive blues riff attack embodies a sweat-drenched, beer-swilling, flag-waving, head-banging attitude. And when Indian Goat takes the stage, that molotov cocktail explodes in an energetic blaze of heavy glory. There's a reason these guys have won this category more than once. (SS)

2nd PLACE: Super Sparkle

3rd PLACE: Nixon Rodeo

Best Band, Covers

THE RISING

Legendary newsman Ron Burgundy may play a fiery jazz flute, but KHQ anchor Sean Owsley plays a mean guitar. As the frontman for The Rising, Owsley sometimes rushes from reading the evening news to take the stage at venues like Barrister Winery with his rock trio. The group plays light, upbeat versions of classic favs (from Elvis and Cash to Prince and George Michael) to spark nights of dancing and sing-alongs. (SS)

2nd PLACE: The Cronkites

3rd PLACE: The Rub

Best Escape Room

UNIT 55 HORROR GAMES

If you've ever watched one of the Saw movies and thought to yourself, "Hey! That looks fun!" then Unit 55 Horror Games is probably your type of thing. This isn't your standard escape room. Unit 55 isn't just about using teamwork to solve puzzles. Founded by the Spokane-based haunted attraction company the Haunt Cartel, this escape room in Spokane Valley is a horror-immersion experience, complete with set design and actors. Unit 55 also regularly changes its escape room themes to keep challenges fresh and spooky. (QW)

2nd PLACE: Think Tank Escape Rooms

3rd PLACE: Escape

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: 59: Escape Adventures, Post Falls

Best Kids' Birthday Party Venue

MODERN DREAMERS SLUMBER CO.

If you're hoping to plan a birthday party that your child will never forget, Modern Dreamers Slumber Co. can help. Choose a theme, let Modern Dreamers set up the luxury slumber party of your kid's dreams and then let its staff take it all down the next morning. No fuss and a ton of fun for your kid and their friends. (MP)

2nd PLACE: Wonderland Family Fun Center

3rd PLACE: Pattison's North Roller Skating Center

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Triple Play, Hayden

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Hey, Deece, we didn't forget you!

Best Local Comedian

DEECE CASILLAS

Spokane-based comedian Deece Casillas made a lot of comedic hay out of the Inlander forgetting to invite him to the winners party when our readers named him their favorite local comedian a few years back. We're really going to try to remember him this year, since he earned this spot by getting creative through the pandemic when stand-up stages went dark. Casillas' pivot to podcasts and videos helped Inland Northwesterners get some laughs when they needed it most. (DN)

2nd PLACE (tie): Dan Cummins, Bryan Albrandt, Harry J. Riley

Best Local Play of the Past Year

LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE, SPOKANE VALLEY SUMMER THEATER

Take the classic and beloved story of the Ingalls' family's westward journey by covered wagon, add some music and lyrics, and ta-da! — you've got one of the catchiest and most wholesome musicals to ever grace the stage. The Spokane Valley Summer Theater filled seats nightly during its run of this show embracing the beauty and bravery of America's pioneer era. (CS)

2nd PLACE: Corpus Christi, Stage Left Theater

3rd PLACE: No Clue!, Blue Door Theatre

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Allen Stone is back in Spokane.

Best Singer/Songwriter

ALLEN STONE

After cutting his teeth locally, R&B soulster Allen Stone made a name for himself on the national stage while a Seattleite. But now that he's moved back to our neck of the woods, we can fully claim his booming and emotive voice as our own. Whether backed by a dynamic band or performing stripped-down solo (as he did on his 2021 album, Apart), it's always a treat to see him belt out the jams. (SS)

2nd PLACE: Blake Braley

3rd PLACE: Karli Ingersoll

Best Touring Broadway Musical of Past Year

MEAN GIRLS

There have been far too many good Hollywood films turned into middling Broadway musicals, so when a production actually retains the original's charm and even adds something on the live stage, audience members (and our readers) take note. Broadway in Spokane's Mean Girls actually made fetch happen when the long-delayed show hit the First Interstate Center for the Arts stage. (DN)

2nd PLACE (tie): Anastasia, Fiddler on the Roof





"It was a great show! The band was JAMMING!" (Julie M.); "I went to one concert... only Les Claypool could get me out of quarantine... AND IT WAS WORTH IT!" (Zana M.)



Best Record Store

4000 HOLES

"Lots of classic titles." (Merrie W.); "The best variety and Bob is the BOMB!" (Kami H.); "So awesome I don't think anyone else exists!" (Dale B.)

2nd PLACE: Resurrection Records

3rd PLACE: Groove Merchants

North Idaho's Best Record Store

THE LONG EAR, COEUR D'ALENE

"Classic business, has been around forever. You can't go wrong!" (Maddie N.)

Best Bowling Center

LILAC LANES

"Clean and nice. Great equipment, well maintained — food and drinks are good, too!" (Richard B.); "Friendly, with great lanes and good food." (Marc W.)

2nd PLACE: North Bowl

3rd PLACE: River City Lanes, Post Falls

Best Movie Theater

AMC RIVER PARK SQUARE 20

"Nothing beats the Dolby theater!" (Hannah H.); "Twenty screens, comfy chairs and good staff." (Angela J.); "Comfortable seating. Lots of room. Cool place to go see a movie." (Kent J.)

2nd PLACE: The Garland Theater

3rd PLACE: The Magic Lantern

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Hayden Discount Cinema

Best Live Music Venue

LUCKY YOU LOUNGE

"Great booking, great shows... amazing!" (Zana M.); "Great bands, and they [followed] Covid protocols!" (Melissa B.); "They're the best!" (Taylor V.)

2nd PLACE: The Knitting Factory

3rd PLACE: The Pavilion

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Nashville North, Stateline