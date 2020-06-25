Borracho Tacos & Tequileria linked to 24 positive cases of COVID-19

click to enlarge Borracho Tacos & Tequileria Facebook

“We understand that many of us crave meeting up with our friends at our favorite hangouts,” says Lutz in a press release. “We can have those social connections, but it’s vital we socialize while also maintaining the required health measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

for COVID-19 are believed to have contracted the virus from individuals who made recent visits to downtown Spokane restaurant and bar Borracho Tacos & Tequileria.The Spokane Regional Health District issued a release this evening stating that the 24 positive cases were confirmed through contract tracing to have a direct link to the taco bar, a popular nightlife spot at 211 N. Division St. on downtown's east end.Of the 24 cases, the health district reports that one is an employee of the bar and that most were between the ages of 19-29. Those who tested positive reportedly visited the bar in groups or socialized with each other on the weekends of June 12-13 and June 19-20. Some were asymptomatic while others showed symptoms.Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz says the cases are representative of people not maintaining social distancing or keeping social interactions to within groups of five people or less.According to the health district, Borracho has enacted measures to meet requirements of Phase 2 of Washington's Safe Start plan, including checking employee temperatures before shifts, requiring employees to wear face coverings and gloves while working and operating at 50 percent capacity, among other steps.Starting this Friday, June 26, the bar is requiring face masks to be worn by customers while not eating or drinking, and plans to provide disposable face masks to those who don't have one.The health district also advised the bar to post physical distancing reminders and markers for lines, and to verbally remind customers not following guidelines.