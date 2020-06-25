Borracho Tacos & Tequileria linked to 24 positive cases of COVID-19

By

click to enlarge BORRACHO TACOS & TEQUILERIA FACEBOOK
Borracho Tacos & Tequileria Facebook
Twenty-four people who tested positive for COVID-19 are believed to have contracted the virus from individuals who made recent visits to downtown Spokane restaurant and bar Borracho Tacos & Tequileria.

The Spokane Regional Health District issued a release this evening stating that the 24 positive cases were confirmed through contract tracing to have a direct link to the taco bar, a popular nightlife spot at 211 N. Division St. on downtown's east end.

Of the 24 cases, the health district reports that one is an employee of the bar and that most were between the ages of 19-29. Those who tested positive reportedly visited the bar in groups or socialized with each other on the weekends of June 12-13 and June 19-20. Some were asymptomatic while others showed symptoms.


Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz says the cases are representative of people not maintaining social distancing or keeping social interactions to within groups of five people or less.

“We understand that many of us crave meeting up with our friends at our favorite hangouts,” says Lutz in a press release. “We can have those social connections, but it’s vital we socialize while also maintaining the required health measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

According to the health district, Borracho has enacted measures to meet requirements of Phase 2 of Washington's Safe Start plan, including checking employee temperatures before shifts, requiring employees to wear face coverings and gloves while working and operating at 50 percent capacity, among other steps.

Starting this Friday, June 26, the bar is requiring face masks to be worn by customers while not eating or drinking, and plans to provide disposable face masks to those who don't have one.

The health district also advised the bar to post physical distancing reminders and markers for lines, and to verbally remind customers not following guidelines.

Tags

Trending

It is no longer possible for me to remain stationary
While multiplexes remain closed, the country's remaining drive-in theaters attract audiences
Spokane's Kitty Cantina cat cafe offers a laid-back space for cat lovers and adoptable cats to meet
Spokane native Scott Moran and comedian Rory Scovel co-created Comedy Central's first binge-oriented sitcom
At a smaller scale and a lower volume, live music starts to return to the Inland Northwest
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Spokane, Washington state settle with Monsanto for millions over PCB contamination

By Samantha Wohlfeil

This map shows where PCB contamination is in Washington. The darker a red circle, the higher the level of contamination. Yellow indicates a fish advisory due to PCB contamination levels, and orange squares show PCB cleanup sites.

Spokane schools superintendent Shelley Redinger is leaving for a job in Richland

By Wilson Criscione

Spokane schools superintendent Shelley Redinger is leaving for a job in Richland

Facing severe budget cuts, EWU faculty gives president Cullinan a vote of no confidence

By Wilson Criscione

EWU President Mary Cullinan lacks the confidence of EWU faculty.

Northwest groups sue the EPA over its rollback of water quality standards

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane River
More »

Latest in Food News

Spokane's Kitty Cantina cat cafe offers a laid-back space for cat lovers and adoptable cats to meet

By Chey Scott

Gunner Yake, 7, plays with Henry at Spokane's Kitty Cantina.

Spokane's new Chomper Cricket Farm wants to take the "ick" factor out of eating insects

By Carrie Scozzaro

Joanna Newcomb raises crickets from their "pinhead" baby stage until they become a delicious, protein-packed treat.

Region welcomes new Latin eateries

By Carrie Scozzaro

Region welcomes new Latin eateries

They're back: Chaps, Italia Trattoria, Fresh Soul reopening for dine-in service

By Chey Scott

Chaps' charming converted farmhouse dining room is back open, but with a little less seating than usual.
More »

Readers also liked…

Dry Fly Distilling is going international with a massive new production facility expansion

By Chey Scott

Dry Fly plans to increase its spirits production by 730 percent.

The Inland Northwest's family-friendly breweries keep the whole gang entertained

By Josh Kelety

Perry Street Brewing is a place to hang out for &#10;everyone, not just adults.

Big Island BBQ in Liberty Lake aims to keep its food fresh and fun

By Dan Nailen

Big Island's Cody and Berni Young.

The Lumberyard brings the modern food hall concept to Pullman with six food vendors, two bars, entertainment and more

By Jacob Jones

Pullman's new modern food hall opened last fall.
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

Spokane Indians Infield Cafe

Spokane Indians Infield Cafe @ Avista Stadium

Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Continues through July 2

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's food and listings editor. She compiles the weekly events calendar for the print and online editions of the Inlander, manages and edits the food section, and also writes about local arts and culture. Chey (pronounced Shay) is a lifelong Spokanite and a graduate of Washington State University...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 25- 1, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation