Chef Ricky Webster announces local bakery and cheese shop Rind and Wheat

In an introduction to Rind and Wheat on Kickstarter, Webster writes: "In early 2017 [my boyfriend] Andrew and I relocated to Spokane from Los Angeles. After a few months of wandering the city and discovering all it had to offer, we noticed there really wasn't an artisan cheese shop that could fill our craving for a tasty cheese board. I immediately began dreaming up what that cheese shop would look like if I could open one. I envisioned something like what I had experienced in New York, London and Los Angeles; where by smell alone, you'd KNOW you entered a cheese shop. I'm talking about the perfect grilled cheese, a crusty baguette with a hunk of brie or even a slice of country loaf with a smear of fresh chevre."Earlier this spring when he was temporarily furloughed from his role as Sysco's business resource manager, Webster began putting together a business plan for Rind and Wheat. Besides a curated selection of specialty cheese from around the world, fresh-baked breads and pastries, Webster plans for the shop to sell locally made beer, wine and other artisan products that showcase the region's bounty.While the future of public dining experiences remain shaky amid the global pandemic, Webster envisions several ways to stay viable and keep customers safe in the meantime through subscription services, online ordering and wholesale accounts.