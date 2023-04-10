Events: Spring Forward

Erick Doxey

Spokane Indians Opening Day

Kick off spring by supporting the best minor league team around, our very own Spokane Indians. This game against the Eugene Emeralds marks the first game of the season and features all of the best things about baseball like hotdogs, fireworks and the four amazing Spokane Indians mascots: Otto, Doris the Spokanasaurus, KC the Stratotanker and Ribby the Redband Trout. Say hi and cheer loudly! Tue, April 11 at 6:35 pm, $8-$22, Avista Stadium. spokaneindians.com

Spokane Print Fest

Throughout the month of April, try your hand at various forms of printmaking at the fifth annual Spokane Print Fest. Put on by the talented artists at the Spokane Print and Publishing Center, this event has workshops, lectures, vendor fairs and exhibits centered on all things print. See website for a full schedule of events. April 1-29; times, prices and locations vary. spokaneprintfest.org

West End Beer Fest

Six local breweries participate in a walk-around beer fest. Ticket cost gets you a specialty glass, a West End beanie and $4 pours of all the specialty West End beers that day. The event also features live entertainment, food trucks and other specials at all the breweries. See website for a list of participating breweries. Sat, April 22 from 12-11 pm, $25, locations vary. westendbeerfest.com

Spokane Garden Expo

Calling all green thumbs! The Spokane Garden Expo is the place for all your gardening needs, with over 250 garden-related vendors, a wide array of plants to purchase, door prizes, live demonstrations, live music and food trucks. Whether you're an outdoor or indoor plant person, this expo will make your verdant, leafy friends happier than ever. Sat, May 13 from 9 am-5 pm, Free, Spokane Community College. tieg.org

Brush on the Bluff

Enjoy the beautiful Inland Northwest surrounded by art and spring flowers at this event for creatives and art-lovers alike. Join as 20 local artists set up their easels and draw inspiration from the natural beauty around them. The event also includes activities like nature bracelet making, painting gratitude rocks, an art hike and much more. Sat, May 20 from 11 am-6 pm, Free, Polly Judd Park. friendsofthebluff.org/brushonthebluff