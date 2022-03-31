Experiencing poetry in Spokane is easy with this handy guide

Spokane poet laureate Chris Cook kindly shared a bevy of resources for the curious to explore poetry in the community. Naturally you can always visit your favorite locally owned bookstore and get some tips, or simply explore the aisles until you find a favorite. And after you've read Cook's contribution to this issue, as well as those of his poetry peers, get out there and explore with his handy guide.

IN PERSON WEEKLY

3 Minute Mic. Poetry open mic every First Friday at 7pm at Auntie's Bookstore (402 W. Main Ave.)

Broken Mic. Poetry open mic every Wednesday at 6:30pm at Neato Burrito (827 W. 1st Ave.)

Drop in and Write! Writing workshop every Tuesday 5:30-7pm at Spark Central (1214 W. Summit Pkwy).

Speak Easy. Poetry open mic every Tuesday at 7pm at Bijou on the South Hill (2910 E. 29th Ave.)

Poetry Scribes of Spokane. First Wednesdays of the month at 1 pm at the North Spokane Library (44 E. Hawthorne Rd.)

Spokane Authors and Self-Publishers. First Thursdays of the month at 2:30pm at the Golden Corral (7117 N. Division). Visit spokaneauthors.org for details.

ONLINE AND ON THE AIR

In the Neighborhood. Spokane Arts' community-based online poetry project. Read poems inspired by Spokane neighborhoods at spokanepoetry.com

Small Batch Poetry. Every first and third Wednesday at 11am. A generative poetry workshop-style radio show on Spokane-based tpgradio.com

Spokane Open Poetry Program Saturdays at 11am on KYRS Thin Air Community Radio 88.1 FM and kyrs.org.

The Poetry Moment. Weekdays at 9am on KPBX, Spokane Public Radio, 91.1 FM and kpbx.org

ANNUAL POETRY-FRIENDLY EVENTS AND SERIES

Get Lit! Festival, April 21-24. Visit inside.ewu.edu/getlit for schedule

Gonzaga University Visiting Writers Series. Search gonzaga.edu for upcoming events

Terrain. Annual art/music/literature event held first Friday in October. Follow terrainspokane.com for updates

Poetry Picnic. Annual summer event at Moran Prairie Library, 2022 date tbd.