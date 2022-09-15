Readers react to our stories about two downtrodden apartment complexes and Amelia Clark

Young Kwak photo
The New Washington was originally built in 1910, when Spokane's population tripled in a decade. Over the next 100 years, these sorts of units became a crucial part of Spokane's unofficial safety net.

Readers respond to Daniel Walters' story about 19 deaths at two downtrodden apartments ("Death at the Door," 9/8/2022):

KICKEN WESTERLUND: Just wow. This was difficult to read, but not as bad as living it.

LISA FUNKHOUSER-O'BRIEN: Good article; scary shameful place to live. I feel bad for these residents; no human should live in squalor.

BRIE EDWARDS: It was a frustrating read because even with what can be done, you can put people who need help at risk. Both physically and mentally. We need to do better as fellow human beings.

KATHY FLUAITT SCHAAL: A good read. So sad that the average age of the drug-addicted homeless is 50. So statistically the three-a-year that passed shouldn't be too shocking.

Readers also respond to Samantha Wohlfeil's story about Amelia Clark, who reached an agreement with the state to never hold a leadership position at the Spokane Regional Health District ("Case Closed" 9/8/2022):

NICOLE COLBY PAULS: We got her just in time! Oh wait.... no we didn't. So she left before she faced any consequences, then the consequences are a slap on the wrist anyway. I'm glad she was found at fault for something, but sheesh. Damage done.

CHERYL STEBBINS: So she gets to just move to another state and move on with her life, with no thought for the lives she wrecked in Spokane? No justice, no acknowledgement, just a fresh start.

DERRICK OLIVER: And the crowd goes wild!

SHANE MABREY: Just like in education administration, fail upwards. Off to another state to torment more people; good riddance.

MATTHEW DAMM: She should have been fired and banned from any public service job.

ED RENOUARD: ...after how many months and how much damage to mission, staff and community trust?

JULIE HOSEID: Why wasn't she...you know...fired?♦

