Readers respond to our profile of former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich

click to enlarge Readers respond to our profile of former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich
Young Kwak photo
THOM FOOTE: All hat and no cattle.

FABIAN MCMILLAN: Seemed like a good man. Enjoy your family, sir!

NORMA MCCARTHY: The sun can't set soon 'nuff and don't let the door, well, you know...

ROY HOBBS: Already miss his refreshing ability to do his job in the way he thought was best, without worrying about re-election. I didn't always agree with his positions but he never compromised himself to get re-elected.

BRANDON HOLLEE: Good riddance. I will not miss his political theatrics.

JERRY GOERTZ: He was the Constitutional Sheriff as it should be.

NEAL SCHINDLER: Who plays him in the movie?

NANETTE CLOUD: What a waste of ink, Spokane has so many amazing people doing good work in the community, and this is how you choose to use your platform? This cowboy larper doesn't deserve this praise, let alone any cop in Spokane.

CODY OWEN: Ozzie is great and cares! I am sad to see you move on, but I hope you enjoy your time in Wyoming.

STEPHEN DUNN: Bye, Felicia!

ADAM VIZZO: Off to whiter pastures... Good riddance to bad rubbish.

BENJAMIN BARR: Great cover shot for your goose poop story.

SEAN MAC: I'll never forget when this guy used his pulpit to promote his views of the Second Amendment less than 24 hours after the Freeman shooting. While standing on the grounds of the school. I had only just stood on the front steps of the school, hoping my child wasn't among the dead.

KAREN GALLION: I am going to miss him and his steadfast, caring of community, high expectations, goal achieving, national and worldwide knowledge for training of officers, interactive. His personality. There will never be anyone else like Sheriff Knezovich. Best to him and his family! ♦

