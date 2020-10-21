Hold on, Hamilton: Best of Broadway pushes its season back again

You know, a year from now. Sigh.
"Each tour remains committed to coming to Spokane and will do so at the earliest possible date," says Justin Kobluk, president of WestCoast Entertainment, in a press release announcing the new schedule. "The safety of the tours traveling around the country as well as the safety of audience of all ages are paramount in determining this schedule. It will take a little time, but the curtain will rise again."
Here's where we stand as of today, in terms of Broadway shows coming to the First Interstate Center for the Performing Arts. The shows (generally) remain the same, but the order of the season and dates have changed:
CATS, Oct. 26-31, 2021
ANASTASIA, Dec. 28, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, new dates still to come
HAMILTON, May 3-22, 2022
COME FROM AWAY, Aug. 9-14, 2022
A couple shows from the postponed 2019-20 season have been rescheduled as well:
MEAN GIRLS, Nov. 23-28, 2021
JERSEY BOYS, sometime in 2022
To keep up with rescheduled show and to buy tickets, visit broadwayspokane.com.