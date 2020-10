Hold on, Hamilton: Best of Broadway pushes its season back again

click to enlarge Joan Marcus photo Hamilton heads will have to wait a year longer than expected to see the Broadway hit on a Spokane stage.

but it's still a bummer. With COVID-19 laying waste to any hopes of live entertainment happening any time soon, WestCoast Entertainment's Best of Broadway is pushing its next season start date from May 2021 to the end of October 2021.You know, a year from now. Sigh."Each tour remains committed to coming to Spokane and will do so at the earliest possible date," says Justin Kobluk, president of WestCoast Entertainment, in a press release announcing the new schedule. "The safety of the tours traveling around the country as well as the safety of audience of all ages are paramount in determining this schedule. It will take a little time, but the curtain will rise again."Here's where we stand as of today, in terms of Broadway shows coming to the First Interstate Center for the Performing Arts. The shows (generally) remain the same, but the order of the season and dates have changed:, Oct. 26-31, 2021, Dec. 28, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022, new dates still to come, May 3-22, 2022, Aug. 9-14, 2022A couple shows from the postponed 2019-20 season have been rescheduled as well:, Nov. 23-28, 2021, sometime in 2022To keep up with rescheduled show and to buy tickets, visit broadwayspokane.com