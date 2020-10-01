In commissioner debate, Ted Cummings slams Josh Kerns for having declined to call for Rep. Shea's resignation

click to enlarge Daniel Walters photo County Commissioner Josh Kerns and his challenger, Ted Cummings, go toe-to-toe.

“Matt can do what Matt wants to do,” Kerns told the Spokesman-Review last year, saying Shea's comments were concerning but that it was up to the voters to make the decision. “I think at any level of elected office, you need to do the best job for your constituents.”





When we have armed people on our street, that endangers the public health. That sends the wrong message about our community. And I'm totally going do everything I can to see that that stops.



Armed people in our parks, while our kids are playing soccer is abhorrent and should never happen. Not in this county. Not if I can do anything about it. So I think you have an obligation to confront hate, and anything that's wrong wherever you encounter it? And the fact that people haven't come out and condemned that? And we have this Proud Boy issue now, that needs to be condemned. I wrote a letter to the editor about armed militias, which were a big proponent of Matt Shea's, that he wants to have armed [militias].When we have armed people on our street, that endangers the public health. That sends the wrong message about our community. And I'm totally going do everything I can to see that that stops.





JOSH KERNS: Do I agree with everything that Matt Shea has done and the things that he was accused of? No, I don't. I was not a part of those things. If you read through those reports, my name was nowhere near them. I was not a part of that.



As far as asking another elected official to resign from office? I don't think that's my place to do.



You've never seen me attack another elected official in my time as a county commissioner.

You can go through and look at quotes. You can look at my Facebook.



I did not call for his resignation. I did not hear my opponent calling for Representative Tim Ormsby's resignation when he was accused of drunk driving, when he flipped his car into somebody's front yard in Olympia while texting. It is about values. It is about standing up for what you believe in. But I'm sorry, when you sit there and say that it doesn't matter how effective you are for your constituents? That's just false.

CUMMINGS: You don't see a difference between a drunk driver — someone that made a mistake that could happen to me or anyone else — and someone actively fomenting sedition? Planning to bash a woman's head into a Jersey barrier?!* You're OK with that?! I'm shocked by that, Josh. That's completely outrageous! There is no place for that! And that's what you're elected to do to lead! And if it means calling out another person, you have a duty to do that, if you really want to serve your people.

* The comment about slamming a local activist's head into a Jersey barrier, the Inlander noted on air in the debate, was not made by Shea. It was made by a Shea ally who broadcasts a far-right radio show by the name of “John Jacob Schmidt" in a secretive messaging group that included Shea.

I have stood strong at being a unifying voice within our community. And I have represented our community quite well for the last four years. And I've never been accused of any of the things that you are trying to tie me to.



A nother particularly heated exchange in the debate came over the discussion about a Board of County Commissioner resolution to require Spokane County labor negotiations to take place in public, instead of being closed doors:





Cummings, a Kaiser Aluminum employee, argued it was an attack on unions — and the reason why he jumped into the race — while Kerns argued that it was necessary for transparency.



KERNS: I'm a huge proponent of transparency in government.



That resolution that we passed is is something that allows for the taxpayers to see how their tax dollars are being used and being bargained with. It's also proven to be wildly popular in our community.



About a year after we adopted it, the city of Spokane adopted into their city charter, an amendment that was almost identical to what we passed.



It passed with voters by over 76 percent. It's wildly popular because it allows the public to see how their tax dollars are being bargained with. It allows the media to see it as well and report on it. It also allows rank-and-file union members to be in there to see how their union is bargaining on their behalf.



My opponent supports a sort the strategy where these sorts of things should be done in dark back rooms, with no eyes on them. And, quite frankly, that's just wrong.

But this is, again, another attack on a segment of his community — the people that have union jobs. This is the bulk of our middle class. And to say that, that we sit in dark rooms and negotiate contracts is patently false.

It's a way to get things done efficiently. What comes out of those rooms is in a contract, and that's available for everyone to see — members, the community, everyone. But if you have a football arena around you while you're trying to have discussions, you're not going to explore things thoroughly, you're not going to bring up suggestions, you're not going to talk. This is an ongoing attack against working people destroying the middle class. And I'm totally opposed to it. The unions have done so much good in this country. And this is a false narrative.