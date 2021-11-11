Killers, ghosts and fabulous resorts: 10 new fall 2021 series to stream

D

Showtime Dexter is back in fine form.

Apple TV+ Big budget sci-fi has a home on Apple TV+ with Invasion.

. As a so-called “TV critic,” I’m expected to be, you know, critical—but this fall television season suuucks out loud.Out of the 50+ of new shows that have premiered so far in the fall TV season, I could only scrape together 10 worth recommending, and even some of these are sketchy. But at least they won’t make you claw your eyes out—I mean, have you seen? It’s almost enough to make you take up … reading.(Showtime)For those of us who refuse to acknowledge thatcontinued beyond Season 4 (a.k.a. The Trinity Killer Season), New Blood is a welcome revival. The showrunner from Seasons 1–4 (Clyde Phillips) is back, as is the way-dead Trinity Killer himself (John Lithgow), albeit only in Dexter’s head. After that hairy Season 8 finale in 2013, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) beat it to upstate New York, where he’s been living his best life as a small-town hunting shopkeeper (so many knives). But now, a new series of local murders has stirred his Dark Passenger—it’s killin’ time!(Syfy)After sevenandmovies since the ’80s, this doll still has some kills in him? Find something you love and you’ll never work a day in your (reanimated) life.the TV series (written bycreator Don Mancini) finds the murderous moppet turning up at a New Jersey yard sale. Jake (Zackary Arthur), the creepy teen who adopts Chucky, is an outcast with a doll-decapitating fetish—they’re perfect for each other.is sharp and campy, with at least one ludicrous kill per episode and a colorful cast that could easily carry the show without him.(Paramount+)Americanized versions of hit British series are always a dicey affair, but CBS/Paramount+’snails it. Young couple Sara (Rose McIver,) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar,) begin work on turning their inherited country estate into a bed and breakfast, much to the distress of the wild variety of historical spirits who haunt the house. Also, Sara is the only living soul who’s ever been able to see and hear them—but Jay can’t, adding another layer of supernatural wackiness.is too smart for CBS; let’s pretend it’s a Paramount+ original.(Paramount+)A disgraced Denver newspaper reporter (Kate Beckinsale) tries to rehab her career by exonerating a young black woman (Jules Latimer) wrongly imprisoned for murder. First, as a former newspaper journalist, allow me to confirm that newspaper journalists do not look like Kate Beckinsale. Second,is a comedy-drama that mood-swings so wildly between the two that it makes Fargo look like a travel ad. Still, Beckinsale somehow holds the show together through sheer comic commitment, if not highly, ahem, fluid journalistic ethics.(Apple TV+)Apple TV+ is spending a whole lotta money on sci-fi this fall—first, there was the epic, and now then came, a reportedly $200 million(!) project. Why the big budget? This alien takeover drama was filmed all over the world, adding credibility to itsvibe with a diverse cast of characters and locales—funny how most cinematic aliens only target white folks in ’Merica.was created and written by Simon Kinberg () and David Weil (), and they’ve obviously spent all of that Apple money.(Apple TV+)TV series set at lavish resorts are all the rage this season (likeand Fox’sreboot), anddelivers some of the best scenery yet. In 1984, Máximo (Enrique Arrizon) lands a cabana boy gig at Acapulco’s hottest resort but soon learns that his dream job isn’t what he thought it would be: the guests are demanding, his boss is a dick, and his dream girl (Camila Perez) is attached to said dick. Acapulco also throws in the twist of-esque narration from the present (provided by Eugenio Derbez).is charming AF.(Disney+)An anthology series inspired by the writings of R.L. Stein,is a like afor teens and tweens—meaning, less intense than Netflix’sfilm trilogy, another R.L. Stein project. Witches, aliens, ghosts, parallel universes, and more are part of thepalette, with familiar adult faces like Nasim Pedrad (), Riki Lindhome (), and Tim Heidecker () showing up in various episodes. It’s lightweight horror for sure, buthas enough clever turns and references to keep adults interested.(Netflix)What if all the crazy conspiracy theories that have floated around for decades were actually true? Settle down, Qanon grandpa:is an animated workplace comedy about a secret, subterranean governmental group Cognito Inc., which is assigned to keep aliens, lizard people, Bigfoots (Bigfeet?), and more in check—it’s literally the Deep State. The voice cast ofincludes Lizzy Caplan, Andy Daly, Christian Slater, Tisha Campbell, Bobby Lee, Clark Duke, Brett Gelman, and John DiMaggio, but sadly, not Alex Jones (he could use the work these days).(HBO Max)If you’ve been pining for a new religious cult true crime documentary,should scratch that itch in title alone. Larger-than-life-haired Gwen Shamblin rose to fame with her Christian-based Weigh Down Workshop diet program (Jesus doesn’t like fatties), later transforming it into a church. Accusations of cult-like psychological, physical, and financial abuse dogged Shamblin until she died in a plane crash in May 2021, but’s wild investigation continued. Part 2 arrives in 2022.(Showtime)When it first premiered,looked like a dollar-store, with a grizzled rural Pennsylvania cop, a murder where nothing is as it first appears, glum high-schoolers with no future, misuse of prescription drugs, cheesesteaks, and Rolling Rock, etc. It’s a slow-slow-slow-burn capital-D Drama set in a bleak, miserable Rust Belt town, but not entirely devoid of fun: Just take a shot every time police chief Del (Jeff Daniels) grumbles grim plot exposition. You’ll be wasted enough to enjoyin no time.