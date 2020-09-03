Lessons learned from empty college football fields, plus some options for your Saturday afternoons

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo EWU's Roos Field has new turf, but will have to wait to see fans again.

If college football was simple, the NCAA would have the power during a deadly pandemic to tell all the conferences across the country to shut down their seasons.

If college football was simple, student-athletes would feel like their schools were looking out for their health, their educations and their futures.

If college football was simple, its fans and the TV stations that serve them would recognize that putting 18-to-22-year-old kids in harm's way just so we have something to watch and generate ad revenue is insane, callous and obviously unnecessary.

CHAOS OFF CAMPUS

The COVID-related craziness isn’t just affecting college football. If you’ve watched any pro sports lately, you’ve probably noticed they are far from normal. The NBA and NHL returned for their playoffs after their respective seasons were interrupted in March, playing in so-called “bubbles” where all the teams can be monitored and quarantined. Of course, the social justice movement reached inside the NBA’s bubble last week and inspired players to strike and postpone some games. Major League Baseball’s 60-game season came with rule changes (seven-inning doubleheaders, designated hitters in both leagues) that are a travesty (at least to some of us fans), and the schedule has been decimated by several coronavirus outbreaks within teams. Watching golf tournaments on TV is pretty similar to the non-pandemic experience except for the lack of fans lining the fairways and yelling “You da man!” at every drive. Major League Soccer in the U.S. took a pause before resuming games in mid-August, and the British Premier League completed its 2019-20 season after a short pause and starts its new season Sept. 12.



Of course, back in America, the NFL could give desperate college football fans the fix they need. Some teams will have empty stadiums while others have plans for socially distanced limited attendance, but the games will go on. At least, that’s the plan. The first game of the season is Sept. 10 (Kansas City vs. Houston), while the Seahawks kick off their season at Atlanta at 10 am Sunday, Sept. 13. (DN)

But college football is anything but simple. That was clear before COVID-19 arrived, and it's being emphatically emphasized through the way football people are addressing the pandemic across the country. There's too much money, too much history, too much pandering to alumni, fans and TV viewers for any one-size-fits-all COVID plan to happen.

We've learned the NCAA doesn't actually have any control over the so-called "Power 5" football conferences, so we have the Pac-12 and Big Ten postponing their seasons until winter 2021(at the earliest), and the SEC, ACC and Big 12 proceeding with their seasons despite many of their schools being in some of the hottest coronavirus spots in the country: Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, South Carolina and Texas. Five of the top six teams in this year's preseason college football rankings come from those states. What could go wrong?

We've learned that when players try to exert a little agency over their lives, the "adults" in college football don't really want to hear it. A group of Pac-12 players formed a group called #WeAreUnited to fight for proper COVID testing, transparent safety measures, revenue sharing for their work that generates millions for schools from TV contracts, and against racial injustice in college sports, among other things. New WSU head coach Nick Rolovich was recorded telling sophomore Kassidy Woods, who'd decided to opt out of playing the upcoming season, that "there's one way we'll handle it if [Woods opting out] is COVID-related. And then there's one way we're going to handle it if it's joining this group." Of course, the coach later said he didn't mean for it to sound like a threat. Sure.

I don't know what college football is going to look like after the coronavirus, but it seems like we're at a major crossroads thanks to players speaking up in ways they never have before. That's undoubtedly a good thing, but there might be some growing pains.

Like most things affected by coronavirus, it's hard to see this college football season playing out in any way that's satisfying for fans, and I count myself among them.

I'll miss waking up on Saturday morning with a full slate of football ahead on TV, almost testing myself to see how much I could watch before a Pac-12 late-night game inevitably ended after midnight with some 52-49 type of score.

click to enlarge WSU Athletics photo New WSU football coach Nick Rolovich is having the weirdest first year ever.

I'll miss going out to Cheney to watch the Eags take on Montana, where I went to grad school, and going down to Pullman to watch the Cougs battle the University of Utah, where I did my undergrad work. I had several friends flying into town for that one, but like most things this year, those plans are off.

I'll miss the Heisman Trophy hype, the arguments over which teams get in the playoffs, the teams showing off new uniforms weekly, and complaining about BYU players somehow being freshmen when they're approaching retirement age. (Actually, BYU is still playing this fall, so at least I can root against them with my usual fervor.)

I was looking forward to this season, and now I'm left with, what, watching overrated SEC teams play each other? Watching a big Duke-Wake Forest matchup in the ACC? I don't think so.

No, I'll keep my powder dry till spring when, if we're lucky, the country has masked up enough to get the virus under control, and the scientists have worked fast enough to get a vaccine allowing some sense of normalcy to creep back into our lives.

I wouldn't bet on that, though, just like I would never bet on a Mike Leach team in the Apple Cup or against Eastern Washington at home.

Did I mention I'll miss betting on college football this fall, too? ♦