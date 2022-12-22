Make the final hours of 2022 memorable with these New Year’s Eve events

Whether you’re hoping to make New Year’s Eve 2022 a night to remember, or you’re just looking to cap off your year with some good food, here's a selection of events happening in the region that could spice up the last day of your year.



Looking for even more to do before 2022 comes to a close? We approve submissions to our community events calendar throughout the work week and expect to receive even more before the end of the year. If you're an event organizer, you can share the details with us at inlander.com/getlisted. To browse all of our events by date, name, location, keyword and more, visit inlander.com/events.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY

New Year’s Eve Tubing Party

Spend the final hours of 2022 with an action-packed tubing adventure featuring snacks, hot chocolate, Twinkie and snack roasting and an LED wand to light your way along the terrain. When tubing concludes, celebrate the new year at the clock tower with a sparkler celebration. Sat, Dec. 31, 7-9 pm. $40. All ages. Schweitzer, 10,000 Schweitzer Mountain Rd., Sandpoint. schweitzer.com (208-263-9555)

Noon Year’s Eve Party

Learn about New Year’s traditions using books and activities at this event geared toward young children who can’t stay up past bedtime, with their families. A countdown to the new year starts at noon. Sat, Dec. 31, from 11 am-12:15 pm. Free. All ages. Shadle Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. spokanelibrary.org (509-444-5390)

New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Riverfront and Idaho Central Credit Union invite the community to enjoy a free fireworks show in Riverfront Park. The 15-minute show begins at 9 pm to accommodate families with younger children. Sat, Dec. 31, from 9-9:30 pm. Free. All ages. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St., riverfrontspokane.org (509-625-6600)

Swingin’ In The New York New Year

Celebrate the new year with swing dance performances, an opportunity to dance and a toast at 9 pm to celebrate the new year on East Coast time. Includes live music by Zonky Jazz Band. Sat, Dec. 31, from 7 pm-midnight. $10-$25. All ages. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. woodsideswing.com

FOOD

Zona Blanca New Year’s Eve Dinner

A multi-course dinner featuring oysters, caviar, shrimp, and more, prepared by chefs Chad White and Erin Nielsen. The after-dinner reception includes three cash bars, tacos, a midnight champagne toast and live music. Sat, Dec. 31, from 7 pm-1:30 am. $175-$230. Zona Blanca, 157 S. Howard St. limefishsalt.com (509-241-3385)

Tavolàta New Year’s Eve Party

Enjoy unique food offerings from chef Scott Siff while DJ Donuts provides live music. Special cocktails are also available for purchase. Sat, Dec. 31, from 9 pm-1 am. $65-$90. Tavolàta, 221 N. Wall St. ethanstowellrestaurants.com (509-606-5600)

Oshogatsu: Buddhist New Year’s Festival

A New Year’s Celebration including Buddhist Services, food sales, Japanese prints, vintage Japanese dolls, dishes and more. Food selection includes traditional mochi, inari sushi and sweet taiyaki fish-shaped pancakes. Dec. 31 from 5:30-7:30 pm, Jan. 1 from 10 am-2 pm. $3-$6. Spokane Buddhist Temple, 927 S. Perry St. spokanebuddhisttemple.org (509-534-7954)

Drag Me To NYE Drag Show & Dinner

This event includes an apricot-glazed pork tenderloin dinner, drinks and an immersive drag show. Tickets include entry to the nightclub festivities, dinner and the show. Sat, Dec. 31 at 6 pm. $95. Globe Bar & Kitchen, 204 N. Division St. globespokane.com (509-443-4014)

Lodgepole NYE Champagne Dinner

This celebratory dinner features a coursed meal paired with Lodgepole's favorite wine and champagne of 2022. Sat, Dec. 31 from 5-8 pm. $159. Lodgepole, 106 N. Main St., Moscow. lodgepolerestaurant.com/nye (208-882-2268)

MUSIC

Spokane Symphony New Year’s Eve

Celebrate the new year with Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, a monumental work dedicated to freedom, joy and human unity. The concert features more than 150 performers on stage, including the Spokane Symphony Chorale. Sat, Dec. 31 at 7:30 pm. $35-$71. All ages. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. spokanesymphony.org

MasterClass Big Band’s Swingin’ in the New Year

Enjoy a festive night of dancing and music as MasterClass Big Band performs a variety of standards and hits from all genres, along with the best of rockin’ blues with Bobby Patterson and the Two Tones. Sat, Dec. 31 at 9 pm. $30. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. sp.knittingfactory.com (509-244-3279)

New Year’s Eve with the Sam Leyde Band

A concert featuring live music by the Sam Leyde Band, dancing, food and games A portion of the ticket sales go to Charity Reimagined. Sat, Dec. 31 at 8 pm. $15. Lyfe Coffee Roasters & Public House, 116 E. Lakeside Ave., Coeur d’Alene. slbnye.eventbrite.com (208-771-7311)

New Year’s Eve at Lucky You

This new year’s celebration features live music from Blake Braley, DJs performing in the basement and a photo booth. Sat, Dec. 31 at 7 pm. $15. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd., luckyyoulounge.com (509-474-0511)

PARTIES

NYE at Highball

Featuring performances from DJ Jade and Storm Large; includes all-night access to the lounge. Tickets also grant entrance to the Pend Oreille Pavilion’s celebration, plus a glass of bubbly for the midnight toast. Sat, Dec. 31 at 8 pm. $20. Highball, A Modern Speakeasy, 100 N. Hayford Rd., Airway Heights. northernquest.com

New Year’s Eve Party at nYne

This New Year's celebration features a drag show, appetizers, dessert, dancing and a midnight champagne toast. Sat, Dec. 31 from 7 pm-2 am. $25. nYne Bar & Bistro, 232 W. Sprague Ave. nynebar.com

Meet Me in '23: A New Year’s Eve Party

A collaboration of blues, bluegrass and country from artists across the Inland Northwest. Acts include Sammy Eubanks, Cosmic Wagon, Stevie Lynne & The Conductors, OutWest and The Brandon Jackson Band. Sat, Dec. 31 at 6:30 pm-midnight. $20. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. bingcrosbytheater.com (509-227-7404)

New Year’s Eve at the Davenport

Begin the countdown to the start of the new year with live music from the Sacha Botros Quartet, a photo booth, hors d'oeuvres and a champagne toast at midnight. Sat, Dec. 31 from 8 pm-1 am. $150-$250. Historic Davenport Hotel, 10 S. Post St. davenporthotelcollection.com (800-899-1482)

New Year’s Eve Midnight Masquerade

This party features a cocktail social hour and a grand dinner buffet with live music from Soul Proprietor. Ring in the New Year with a midnight champagne toast and a fireworks show. Cocktail attire required. Sat, Dec. 31 from 6 pm-midnight. Prices vary. Coeur d’Alene Resort, 115 S. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. cdaresort.com/new-years-eve (208-765-4000)

Midnight on the River NYE Party

Enjoy Ruby River Hotel’s views of the Spokane River while sipping on bubbly and dancing to the music of Sammy Eubanks. Sat, Dec. 31 from 8 pm-12:30 am. $50-$229. Ruby River Hotel, 700 N. Division St. rubyriverhotelspokane.com (509-326-5577)