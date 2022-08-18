OMG, how big of a Backstreet Boys fan are you? Take our quiz!

click to enlarge Dennis Leupold photo "Backstreet Men" just doesn't have the same ring to it.

A wise man — errr... group of five men — once said, "Sometimes I wish I could turn back time / impossible as it may seem." And who can blame them? They probably weren't thinking about their 2022 tour schedule when they recorded those lyrics.

Turns out, it is possible to turn back time, and that time warp comes in the form of nostalgic '90s feel-good radio hits and men in their 40s (and one who's 50!) in coordinated outfits performing sharp choreography.

That's right, Backstreet Boys fans. After two COVID-related reschedules, our time has finally come.

TICKETS AVAILABLE

TRL fans rejoice! You can still get tickets for the Backstreet Boys show Sun, Aug. 21 at Spokane Arena (720 W. Mallon). The show starts at 7:30 pm, and tickets range from $25-$300. Get them at spokanearena.com

Ohmigod they're (finally) back again, and it's looking to be worth the wait. Their DNA World Tour is larger than life — yes, many puns intended. Previous setlists show more than 30 songs on the docket, including their biggest hits, semi-forgotten favorites, sexy slow ballads and plenty of high-energy bops with snappy choreography. For boy band fans, it's the sort of night dreams are made of.

But boy bands aren't everyone's cup of tea, and the tickets aren't exactly cheap. In case the decision to attend isn't obvious for you, we're here to help with the aid of another '90s cultural juggernaut: the magazine quiz.

Answer the following questions to help decide what to do when the Backstreet Boys take the Spokane Arena stage on Sunday, Aug. 21.

1 WHICH OF THE FOLLOWING "I WANT IT THAT WAY" LYRICS ARE CORRECT?

a) I never wanna hear you say / I actually prefer it the other way

b) But we are two worlds apart / Can't eat through your tart

c) Tell me why / Ain't nothin' but a heartache / Tell me why / Ain't nothin' but a mistake

d) Am I your fire? / No, here's a lighter

e) Am I original (Yeah!) / Am I the only one (Yeah!) / Am I sexual (Yeah!)

2 WHAT BACKSTREET BOYS SONG IS YOUR FAVORITE AND WHY?

a) "The Call": Early aughts cellphone references deserve more love and attention.

b) "I Want It That Way": Is there any other choice?

c) "All I Have To Give": It's the most underrated song of their entire discography. Fight me.

d) Any of them: I love Justin Timberlake and Nick Lachey's harmonies!

e) Idk, I was too busy voting for Limp Bizkit on TRL when these songs were popular.

3 WITHOUT GOOGLING, LYRICS FROM WHICH BACKSTREET BOYS SONG ARE QUOTED IN THE FIRST LINE OF THIS STORY?

a) "Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)"

b) "I Want It That Way"

c) "Shape Of My Heart"

d) "Bye Bye Bye"

e) "Incomplete"

4 WHO IS NOT A BACKSTREET BOY?

a) Nick Carter

b) Brian Littrell

c) AJ McLean

d) Jordan Knight

e) Howie Dorough

f) Kevin Richardson

5 WHO WAS NOT A BACKSTREET BOY FROM 2006 TO 2012, WHEN HE TOOK A HIATUS FROM THE GROUP?

a) Nick Carter

b) Brian Littrell

c) AJ McLean

d) Jordan Knight

e) Howie Dorough

f) Kevin Richardson

6 WHICH LIST CONTAINS THE CORRECT CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER FOR BACKSTREET BOYS AMERICAN STUDIO ALBUMS?

a) I Want It That Way, I Want It That Way (Remixes), In a World Like This, DNA

b) Millenium, DNA, Backstreet Boys, Never Gone, In A World Like This, Black & Blue, This Is Us

c) Millenium, I Want It That Way, Larger Than Life, Shape Of My Heart, Black & Blue, Never Gone, Unbreakable, DNA

d) Backstreet Boys, Millenium, No Strings Attached, 98 Degrees and Rising, Celebrity

e) Backstreet Boys, Millennium, Black & Blue, Never Gone, Unbreakable, This Is Us, In a World Like This, DNA

7 WHAT DOES KTBSPA STAND FOR?

a) Kiss Those Backstreeters Singing Perfect Acapella

b) Keep Telling Brian (to) Stop Pinching A.J.

c) Keep The Back(S)treet Pride Alive

d) Keep The Back(S)treet People Active

e) Kevin The Baritone Sounds Pretty Amazing

BONUS: WHICH TWO BACKSTREET BOYS ARE COUSINS?

SCORING

Give yourself the points that correspond with the answer you chose for each question. Then total up your score and see below to learn just how big a Backstreet Boys fan you are.

1. a) 4 b) 3 c) 5 d) 2 e) 1

2. a) 4 b) 3 c) 5 d) 2 e)1

3. a) 5 b) 3 c) 4 d) 1 e) 2

4. a) 1 b) 1 c) 1 d) 5 e) 1 f) 1

5. a) 1 b) 1 c) 1 d) 1 e) 1 f) 5

6. a) 2 b) 4 c) 3 d) 1 e) 5

7. a) 3 b) 1 c) 5 d) 4 e) 2

Bonus: Kevin and Brian (5 points).

35+ I'm not sure why you're reading this, you already have VIP tickets, you picked out your outfit months ago, and you made a sign to wish Howie a happy birthday (it's next week, obviously). You'll be there.

28-34 You're a true fan, and you should absolutely go. You definitely owned at least two of their albums, and you have a favorite member (probably AJ, but Kevin is a close second). If you haven't already bought your tickets, you need to.

21-27 You would have a blast, you should get some friends together and make a night of it. You maybe had one of their albums, and you can at least sing along to the big singles off the others. For a while, your favorite was Brian, but you lost interest after he started getting political. But you're willing to give him another shot.

14-20 It's debatable, you could stay home or go and be happy either way. Maybe listen to a few '90s pop playlists to help you decide.

8-13 You'd be happier staying home. It's OK. Less people for me to elbow on my way up to the stage.