Why will/won't you wear a mask in public?

Jordan Hilker: I will wear one because to me it is not a political issue, it is not a matter of rights being taken away. Instead it is about being an empathetic, responsible community member and showing care and concern for those around me. Also, I will not shame someone for not wearing one as I do not know their reason for not wearing one (medical, deaf family member, etc.).

Whitney Rose: Yes, because I trust the public health doctors who have the knowledge to say that it is an important part of reducing virus transmission. It's inconvenient, it's uncomfortable in the heat, but it's more important to me to protect my neighbors.

Shane Mabrey: I will wear a mask. I've been a soldier, firefighter, and now in education. My whole life has been about serving others. Some of us take the whole 'ask what you can do for your country' seriously.

Lori Kvamme Salisbury: I've been wearing one (on the rare occasions when I go out in public) since I saw studies saying they helped. I continue to wear it in public to prevent me from unknowingly spreading COVID and as a layer of protection for myself, too.

Lucas McIntyre: I wear a mask because I can't guarantee I haven't been exposed and I would never want to unintentionally spread it to someone else if I had been. It's a courtesy to people around me. Like holding a door and saying "please" and "thank you."

Jessica Boyer: I have been pushing for mask use since COVID-19 was first announced. If medical professionals wear them to prevent germs it makes sense that we should, too. It's also common sense that any barrier is better than none!

Meri Louise: I am wearing a mask because I could spread a life-threatening illness to someone else unknowingly. They are terribly uncomfortable, but seemingly less so than a ventilator!

Tammie Peacock: I can't breathe in them. So nope. ♦

Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

