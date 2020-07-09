On the Street

What book are you recommending this summer and why?

click to enlarge comment1-1-fe044d13bacab556.jpg

Tanya Claiborne: For those who love fantasy, The Abhorsen Trilogy. Fantastic story. If you get it on Audible it's read by Tim Curry!

Linda Grile: The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas: A timely story that was educational for this white person of black experience and perspective, and a great read.

Eva Silverstone: The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo! It's so good and available from Hoopla from Spokane Public Library. I am trying to only read and recommend authors of color right now.

Elizabeth Baker: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins. This prequel to The Hunger Games tells the story of President Snow. It was so good!! I highly recommend it.

Rob Golden: Tough Love [by] Susan Rice. Honest and compelling autobiography of a talented, thoughtful, educated woman who will be president of the country she loves... someday.

Dennis Liming: Angle of Repose by Wallace Stegner... because I was born in the wrong era and because I need to escape!

Elizabeth Anne: White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo. An incredible researched examination of how white supremacy has been socialized in our country and created many systems of implicit bias and racism, while also providing tools to recognize these attitudes and work to dismantle them.

Katie Beth: Untamed by Glennon Doyle. It's a call to courage for women to live their authentic lives out loud.

Jeremy Phillips: Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel, it's a fascinating take on the events of Henry the 8th's England from a different perspective.

Linda Boozer Hollenbeck: The Giver of Stars by JoJo Moyes. The kind of book that you're sad to finish because you'll miss reading it. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE
Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Tags

Trending

S.M. Hulse's new Eden Mine delivers a protagonist who will linger in readers' minds long after the last page
What does it mean to be American?
Will Ferrell and Jon Stewart drop dated comedy bombs onto streaming platforms
How I learned to stop worrying and love Weezer
Pop Up Picnic Spokane brings the dinner party outdoors with personalized dining setups
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Columns & Letters

History is happening all around us these past months, making it a great time to learn even more about the American story

By George Nethercutt

The pandemic offers an opportunity to brush up on American history.

On The Street

On The Street

Toppling statues is an American tradition, not historical erasure

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

The statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in Richmond, Virginia, before it was removed.

It is no longer possible for me to remain stationary

By Heidi Lasher

Demonstrators in Spokane on May 31.
More »

Readers also liked…

Road Rants

This letter writer has a message: Learn to drive, Spokane.

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

By Josh Kelety

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

The Thing that is Floating Toward Us

By Laura Read

Laura Read is a poet and educator.

Readers respond to proposal by Rep. Matt Shea; the smell of Spokane

State Rep. Matt Shea is losing one letter writer's vote.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Great Spokane Road Rally

Great Spokane Road Rally

Sat., July 11, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation