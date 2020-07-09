Tanya Claiborne: For those who love fantasy, The Abhorsen Trilogy. Fantastic story. If you get it on Audible it's read by Tim Curry!



Linda Grile: The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas: A timely story that was educational for this white person of black experience and perspective, and a great read.

Eva Silverstone: The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo! It's so good and available from Hoopla from Spokane Public Library. I am trying to only read and recommend authors of color right now.

Elizabeth Baker: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins. This prequel to The Hunger Games tells the story of President Snow. It was so good!! I highly recommend it.

Rob Golden: Tough Love [by] Susan Rice. Honest and compelling autobiography of a talented, thoughtful, educated woman who will be president of the country she loves... someday.

Dennis Liming: Angle of Repose by Wallace Stegner... because I was born in the wrong era and because I need to escape!

Elizabeth Anne: White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo. An incredible researched examination of how white supremacy has been socialized in our country and created many systems of implicit bias and racism, while also providing tools to recognize these attitudes and work to dismantle them.

Katie Beth: Untamed by Glennon Doyle. It's a call to courage for women to live their authentic lives out loud.

Jeremy Phillips: Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel, it's a fascinating take on the events of Henry the 8th's England from a different perspective.

Linda Boozer Hollenbeck: The Giver of Stars by JoJo Moyes. The kind of book that you're sad to finish because you'll miss reading it. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE

Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.