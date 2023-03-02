Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023: Chinook, Outsider and Scratch

($35)

Chef Ian Wingate's wood-fired restaurant opened last fall to plenty of local praise, and has been a popular choice for many during its first year in Restaurant Week. My dining partner and I were excited to check it out, and enjoyed an early dinner reservation last weekend before things got too busy. We overheard the server telling many customers that walk-ins were unavailable, so at this point it might be difficult to get a reservation, but it's certainly worth a try.One favorite from Outsider's IRW menu was the, in an ideal size for sharing. With parmigiano reggiano cream, garlic confit, rotisserie chicken and cracked black pepper, the star ingredient for me was the perfectly bubbly and crispy crust, courtesy of Outsider's wood-fired oven.The first-course option ofin a fresh, light salad with honey, balsamic and pink peppercorns was quite a small portion compared to thebut considering the aforementioned hefty pizza (about 10 inches) and the fact that we shared everything we ordered, we weren't too full until it was time for dessert, for which our picks were theand. While similar to each other, the carrot cake was spiced with the familiar, warm notes and the jaffa cake offered notes of tart citrus and sweet chocolate. Both featured creamy mousse between each sponge cake layer — cream cheese for the carrot cake and chocolate for the jaffa. (CHEY SCOTT)