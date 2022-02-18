Paul McCartney set to rock Spokane Arena in April

Paul McCartney is kicking off his upcoming "Got Back" Tour at Spokane Arena on Thursday, April 28.
The Beatles icon will be playing his first live shows since 2019. He brings with him a catalog featuring some of the most iconic tunes of all-time: "Hey Jude," "Yesterday," "Band on the Run," "Live and Let Die," and on and on. As someone who's seen McCartney play one of his sprawling, career-spanning live sets, I can safely say it's a pretty glorious experience even if you're not a Beatlemanic.
As if The Beatles and McCartney aren't popular enough at all times, there's been even more interest in the band of late thanks to 2021's release of Peter Jackson's Fab Four documentary series Get Back on Disney+.
Tickets for Paul McCartney's "Got Back" Tour go on sale to the general public next Friday, Feb. 25 at 10am via TicketsWest. There are also early presales for American Express cardholders and Paul McCartney Fan Club members starting next Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 10am and noon, respectively. Ticket prices have yet to be announced, but it's a safe bet that seats are gonna cost a pretty penny.