From the Editor: Pie and Perseverance

By

health1-1-79c66588cf709086.jpg

T

here's no shortage of opinions on pretty much any topic these days, but I think we can all agree on at least one thing: Pie is really good!

In this issue, Just American Desserts' founder Eva Roberts, who just a year ago was appearing on Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship, talks about her journey as a baker (page 34). Like any endeavor, baking carries its share of risks, and Roberts is candid about being thrown into situations she wasn't totally prepared for and having to regroup when things didn't go as planned. She overcame setbacks by analyzing what might have gone wrong, and trying again. And again, until she got it right. This time, we're the lucky beneficiaries of her research — she shares her recipe for her enchanting Maple Cream Pie.

We also check in with Amanda Parrish, executive director of the Lands Council and owner of Parrish and Grove plant store, about her search for solutions to vexing environmental problems (page 46) — including research conducted right at home, in her own South Perry District backyard.

Cheers!

Trending

Tags

Latest in Health

How virtual reality is revolutionizing health care

By Nate Sanford

How virtual reality is revolutionizing health care

Crunchy, Cool and C-Worthy

By Stacey Aggarwal

Crunchy, Cool and C-Worthy

Capturing Calm

By Bob Slack

Capturing Calm

First-time local author Eileen Grimes took some lessons from the pandemic - and an assist from Kristen Bell - to create The Us Journal

By Anne McGregor

First-time local author Eileen Grimes took some lessons from the pandemic - and an assist from Kristen Bell - to create The Us Journal
More »
More Health »
All Health & Home »

Things To Do

Mirror, Mirror: The Prints of Alison Saar

Mirror, Mirror: The Prints of Alison Saar @ Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU

Tuesdays-Saturdays. Continues through March 12

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Anne McGregor

Anne McGregor is a contributor to the Inlander and the editor of InHealth. She is married to Inlander editor/publisher Ted S. McGregor, Jr.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 21-27, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation