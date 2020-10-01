Pop-art show opening at the MAC offers humor, irony from some of the genre's biggest names

By

click to enlarge Pop Shop VI by Keith Haring
Pop Shop VI by Keith Haring

Considering the state of most arts-related events, the arrival of the pop-art show at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture this weekend is a bit of a miracle in at least one sense: It's actually happening as originally scheduled.

Just a few weeks ago, the doors of the MAC remained shuttered, essentially trapping inside the collection of Pompeii's ancient artifacts from a traveling show that opened pre-COVID. But Washington Gov. Jay Inslee adapted his virus-fighting regulations at the end of August and allowed museums to open at 25 percent capacity.

That gave history lovers a few more weeks to glimpse the items from the Italian city decimated by a volcano, and they did just that. Wes Jessup, MAC executive director, says the few weeks of Pompeii: The Immortal City post-reopening were mostly sold out, and that's significant even at one-quarter capacity because of the gallery's size.

Inslee's change also gave the museum the go-ahead to open this Sunday the new show POP Power from Warhol to Koons: Masterworks from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation. And Jessup says the nature of the show, curated by the Taubman Museum of Art in Virginia, will allow visitors to see the works exactly as intended, even with social-distancing in effect.

"[COVID-19] really impacted the installation of Pompeii more than it did the installation of the pop art show," Jessup says. "Pop art, that exhibition is primarily two-dimensional objects, mostly paintings or works on paper, framed. Some sculptures. It's not like Pompeii, which required groups of four people working together to take apart one of the pieces in the exhibit."

Jessup and the MAC team could have canceled the pop-art show, along with other new exhibits shining a light on the Spokane Symphony and World War II, when they were shut down for months into summer. But they gambled that "things would be quieting down in terms of COVID just enough for us to be open," Jessup says. The gamble paid off, and now Spokanites and regional art fans get the chance to delve into a pretty incredible array of a contemporary art form Jessup says is "lighthearted" and full of "irony" thanks to artists unafraid to play with pop culture tropes and commercial art styles.

"We're just taking it day by day, and we're doing as much as we can," Jessup says. "We're trying to serve our community in the best way possible, and that's what our plan is. If we can be open, we'll be open."

The POP Power show was in the works for two years and came out of a visit Jessup made to Jordan D. Schnitzer, the Portland-based art lover whose collection makes up this show of prints, paintings and sculptures.

"The exhibition of pop artists speaks to a time and place in our country's history that was remarkable," Schnitzer says via email.

click to enlarge Andy Warhol's Cow
Andy Warhol's Cow

The POP Power touring show has had a bit of a charmed life so far, opening in Virginia pre-COVID, then setting up this summer in Oklahoma City where there were few restrictions on crowds, and now arriving in Spokane just as restrictions on museums were lifted.

Good thing, too, because the show is a must-see for both hardcore fans of pop art and the merely curious who recognize names like Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Jeff Koons. (Koons' "Michael Jackson and Bubbles" is one of the show's must-see prints, for fans of Jackson, monkeys, or oddly disorienting artwork.)

Schnitzer, a real estate magnate whose name you might recognize from the WSU Museum of Art, is a voracious collector and passionate advocate for contemporary art. When the new WSU museum opened in the spring of 2018, several pieces of his pop-art collection were featured, including a few that will appear at the MAC show as well. Artist Richard Prince's "Untitled (Girlfriend)" is one of those — a digital merging of all 57 girlfriends Jerry Seinfeld had on his namesake sitcom.

But there is much more appearing in the POP Power show that will be new to regional art fans, including several Keith Haring prints, as well as multiple works by Damien Hirst, Takashi Murakami, Julian Opie and others, in addition to several entries by Warhol (I'm particularly fond of his "Fiesta Pig"), Lichtenstein and Koons.

"I love the early pop from the 1960s, the Lichtensteins and the Warhols," Jessup says. "I just feel like the imagery is so strong. It's harder to see from our perspective the way it appeared when it first came out. There was a very serious, very male, very heavy art world. They were coming out of movements like abstract expressionism and minimalism, really serious kinds of cerebral art movements. So having somebody paint a soup can, it looked like a joke.

"And we've absorbed it into our culture. It's pretty much a part of the story of American art in the late 20th century. It's a key part of it. But at the time it really looked unsettling for a lot of people. It showed people that artists were exploring new subject matter. This idea of the tormented genius artist in his studio with a bottle of scotch, they were going against that and trying new things." ♦

POP Power from Warhol to Koons: Masterworks from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation • Oct. 4-Jan. 24, 2021; open Tue-Sun 10 am-5 pm • Tickets must be pre-purchased or reserved online: $10-$15 • Northwest Museum of Art & Culture • 2316 W. First Ave. • northwestmuseum.org • 456-3931

The original print version of this article was headlined "From Warhol to Koons"

Tags

Trending

The lessons for how to avoid massive fires are there. Are we willing to change?
What Rolling Stone's new 500 best albums list says about our shifting musical landscape
The bleak, brutal Netflix film The Devil All the Time is richer and more ambitious than its mixed reviews suggest
Hillyard's Market Street Pizza is quickly becoming a neighborhood favorite for its casual vibe and classic recipes
Consider these public health fundamentals during the COVID-19 pandemic
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Our region's visual arts organizations postpone, pivot and persevere

By Carrie Scozzaro

The Art Spirit Gallery's Blair Williams.

It's ArtFest time at the MAC - online Friday through Sunday

By Dan Nailen

Cheryl Brown is one of the 100 or so featured artists at this year's online ArtFest.

The MAC extends run of Pompeii: The Immortal City exhibit through Labor Day weekend

By Chey Scott

Replica body casts of victims of Mount Vesuvius's 79 AD eruption are included in the touring exhibit Pompeii: The Immortal City, now extended at the MAC through Sept. 6

The MAC's ArtFest moves online this year, and Mother's Day Tour of Homes canceled for 2020

By Dan Nailen

The ArtFest scene moves online for 2020.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Lovecraft monsters in the South, Spokane Arts Awards winners, new music and more!

Lovecraft monsters in the South, Spokane Arts Awards winners, new music and more!

Prepare for the upcoming Dune adaptation by catching up on the franchise

By Quinn Welsch

Prepare for the upcoming Dune adaptation by catching up on the franchise

National Geographic Live delays its next season start until June 2021

By Dan Nailen

A shot from photographer Keith Ladzinski's Force of Nature show for the National Geographic Live series

Spokane author Leyna Krow talks about Hollywood's Jordan Peele and Issa Rae taking on her short story "Sinkhole"

By Nathan Weinbender

Even author Leyna Krow doesn't know what Hollywood will do with her short story.
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Arachniphilia Art Show (Halloween)

Arachniphilia Art Show (Halloween) @ Giant Nerd Books

Fri., Oct. 2, 3-7 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Dan Nailen

Dan Nailen is the managing editor of the Inlander, where he oversees coverage of arts and culture. He's previously written and edited for The Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake City Weekly, Missoula Independent, Salt Lake Magazine, The Oregonian and KUER-FM. He grew up seeing the country in an Air Force family and studied...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 1- 7, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation