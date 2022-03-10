Question of the Week

click to enlarge One reader suggests looking at Vienna's public housing structure for a solution.

David Bowers: Limit Airbnb rentals and do the opposite of Seattle until their policies are proven effective.

Tammi Bullock: Stop building luxury housing and incentivize developers to engage in more affordable housing developments and apartments, condos.

Timothy Kearney II: Maybe rehab them on Tiny House Nation!

Geri Gaddy: Change our laws so companies aren't buying up half the housing. Then invest in affordable housing and updating zoning — at least that's my understanding.

Ben Williamson: Seize all homes owned by investment firms and sell them back to the people.

Taylor Brayman Clark: Rent control.

Caya Berndt: The solution to housing problems is, and always will be, more housing. Fix the zoning laws, invest in affordable multiunit housing, repurpose empty buildings downtown, rent control, and address the rampant NIMBYism among some members of the City Council.

Sean Michael Foster: Vienna's council housing is such a great example.

Sara Boren: Building affordable housing is one side of the coin. Strengthening the middle class so more people can buy homes is the other. So intelligent and fair tax laws AND a living wage, plus fixing the zoning laws in Spokane so we can build affordable houses.

Darcy Hildebrand: One area that needs to be addressed is to have those who benefited from the gentrification of the downtown business district (developers, landlords, business owners, New Urbanists) pay for the housing and sheltering of the homeless people they unhoused by turning the hotels and apartments that previously housed them into upscale apartments for the upper middle income and above residents. I know I didn't do it, and I know I didn't benefit from it, like most of the residents of Spokane. ♦