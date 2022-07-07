Question of the Week

CAROLYN HOLMES



I would say hiking. That's something I can still do at 78.

What got you into hiking?

Having three sons that grew up in this part of the world and the beauty of getting out into the outdoors, the healthiness of it.





Let's say sitting on the dock at the lake house in Bayview, Idaho, having a beer with my dog.













I love bicycling. I love riding on the Centennial Trail. I like getting my kids out and doing that.

How did you get into biking?

I had friends that really, really, really liked it, and we lived in a community that had a nice bike trail around, and it was just like something I did every evening. It's meditative, something you can do by yourself. It's also fun to do with a group too.

EMELIA OUDES

Definitely backpacking and camping for weeks on end.

Where do you like to do it?

We've gone to the Colville National Forest, we've gone to Farragut State Park, we've gone to Riverside, just a ton of places around the area.





Kayaking. I love kayaking.

What got you into kayaking?

Actually, working at REI because I was renting kayaks and now I own three kayaks.









INTERVIEWS BY LAUREN RODDS