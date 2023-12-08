Gifts for Someone with the Zoomies

Burn off some calories or warm up some muscles with these super active indoor and outdoor gifts

By

click to enlarge Gifts for Someone with the Zoomies

No one likes to be cooped up inside all winter, Surprise superfans of Hulu's hit chef dramedy with delicious Italian treats and replay-worthy memories, or be cooped up inside all winter with someone who has waaaay too much energy. Colder weather doesn't mean they have to hibernate. If someone you love wants to get moving, get their heart rate up or blow off some steam, give them something that will help them stay healthy and strong in body, heart and mind!

ROCK CLIMBING PUNCH CARD

Does this person hate the cold but want to try a new sport this winter? If your loved one is trying to do pull-ups on your door frames, purposely tumbling over furniture or threatening to turn your kitchen into a parkour course, surprise them with a prepaid punch card to a rock climbing gym. At Bloc Yard or Wild Walls, they can scale walls and stretch their wingspan at no risk to you (although you still run the risk of them becoming increasingly obnoxious about their forearm strength). $80-$160 • Bloc Yard Bouldering Gym • 233 E. Lyons Ave., Spokane • Wild Walls Climbing Gym • 202 W. Second Ave., Spokane

click to enlarge Gifts for Someone with the Zoomies

YAKTRAX

Winter is a great time to get outside if you have the right gear. Head over to Rambleraven Gear Trader to find gently used, discounted equipment and accessories to help your friends and family make the most out of this beautiful season. Snag a pair of barely used YakTrax for your favorite dog walker, trail runner or downtown commuter, and watch the recipient run out the door without fear of ice or snow. $17-$25, availability varies • Rambleraven Gear Trader • 3220 N. Division St., Spokane

click to enlarge Gifts for Someone with the Zoomies

POWERBLOCK DUMBBELLS

Your recipient doesn't need to go outside to get the gains. Let them pump iron at home with their very own set of expandable PowerBlock dumbbells, a space saving pair of weights that can weigh anywhere from 5 to 50 pounds. While you're there, check out what other gadgets Spokane Exercise Equipment has in stock, like resistance bands, ab wheels, or foam rollers, to help round out a home gym. The more movement they can add during these chilly months, the warmer and happier they (and you) will be. $409; availability varies • Spokane Exercise Equipment • 511 W. Main Ave., Spokane

HOT YOGA CLASS

It can be hard to work up a sweat when it's below freezing. Why not treat your giftee to a steaming hot yoga class that will warm them and their muscles up? Beyoutiful Hot Yoga offers eight types of classes at five different locations around Spokane and Coeur d'Alene (and Wenatchee). All are "HOT," except for the Yin class, which is "warm." No matter what, it's sure to feel toasty compared to the swirling snow outside. $29 for a drop-in class • Beyoutiful Hot Yoga • locations vary

click to enlarge Gifts for Someone with the Zoomies

USED SNOWBOARD

Let it snow, and let them shred. Help them dominate the mountain with a new-to-them but affordable-to-you snowboard, like the ones sold at Gear Garage in Coeur d'Alene. Inventory constantly changes, but no matter what, you'll be able to find high quality gear from brands like Elan, Rossignol, Völkl, K2, Head, Burton and Lib Techat gnarly prices. Prices vary • Gear Garage • 1325 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene

HIGH-SPEED GO-KART RACE

What better way to get rid of the Zoomies than whip laps in a high-speed go-kart? They may not be working many muscles, but they'll get their heart rate pumping and their competitive streak racing at Spokane's indoor speedway, FastKart. Forget about the black ice outside and put the pedal to the metal inside. The best gift might be letting them win, but you don't have to be that selfless. $32-$54 • FastKart Indoor Speedway • 1224 E. Front Ave., Spokane

The original print version of this article was headlined "Gifts forSomeone with the Zoomies"

Tags

Trending

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Gifts for Wildlife Lovers

By Amelia Troncone

Gifts for Wildlife Lovers

Missoula retains its charm through rapid evolution

Story and Photos By Dan Nailen

Missoula retains its charm through rapid evolution

Ride on, it's the Summer of Pedal-Powered Love

By Nicholas Deshais

Ride on, it's the Summer of Pedal-Powered Love

Fun for the younger set, and their occasionally weary (but always cheerful!) caregivers

By Anne McGregor

Fun for the younger set, and their occasionally weary (but always cheerful!) caregivers
More »

More from Gift Guide

Gifts for Fans of The Bear

By Eliza Billingham

Gifts for Fans of The Bear

Gifts for Sustainable Sallies

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Gifts for Sustainable Sallies

Gifts for Cinephiles

By Nathan Weinbender

Gifts for Cinephiles

Gifts for Nerdy Gamers

By Colton Rasanen

Gifts for Nerdy Gamers

Gifts for People with Too Much Stuff

By Summer Sandstrom

Gifts for People with Too Much Stuff

Gifts for Procrastinators

By Summer Sandstrom

Gifts for Procrastinators

Gifts for Kids with Too Many Screens

By Renée Sande

Gifts for Kids with Too Many Screens
More »
More Gift Guide
All Special Guides

Things To Do

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Eliza Billingham

Eliza Billingham

Eliza Billingham is a staff writer covering food, from restaurants and cooking to legislation, agriculture and climate. She joined the Inlander in 2023 after completing a master's degree in journalism from Boston University.

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 7-13, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation