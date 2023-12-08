Gifts for Someone with the Zoomies

No one likes to be cooped up inside all winter, Surprise superfans of Hulu's hit chef dramedy with delicious Italian treats and replay-worthy memories, or be cooped up inside all winter with someone who has waaaay too much energy. Colder weather doesn't mean they have to hibernate. If someone you love wants to get moving, get their heart rate up or blow off some steam, give them something that will help them stay healthy and strong in body, heart and mind!

ROCK CLIMBING PUNCH CARD

Does this person hate the cold but want to try a new sport this winter? If your loved one is trying to do pull-ups on your door frames, purposely tumbling over furniture or threatening to turn your kitchen into a parkour course, surprise them with a prepaid punch card to a rock climbing gym. At Bloc Yard or Wild Walls, they can scale walls and stretch their wingspan at no risk to you (although you still run the risk of them becoming increasingly obnoxious about their forearm strength). $80-$160 • Bloc Yard Bouldering Gym • 233 E. Lyons Ave., Spokane • Wild Walls Climbing Gym • 202 W. Second Ave., Spokane

YAKTRAX

Winter is a great time to get outside if you have the right gear. Head over to Rambleraven Gear Trader to find gently used, discounted equipment and accessories to help your friends and family make the most out of this beautiful season. Snag a pair of barely used YakTrax for your favorite dog walker, trail runner or downtown commuter, and watch the recipient run out the door without fear of ice or snow. $17-$25, availability varies • Rambleraven Gear Trader • 3220 N. Division St., Spokane

POWERBLOCK DUMBBELLS

Your recipient doesn't need to go outside to get the gains. Let them pump iron at home with their very own set of expandable PowerBlock dumbbells, a space saving pair of weights that can weigh anywhere from 5 to 50 pounds. While you're there, check out what other gadgets Spokane Exercise Equipment has in stock, like resistance bands, ab wheels, or foam rollers, to help round out a home gym. The more movement they can add during these chilly months, the warmer and happier they (and you) will be. $409; availability varies • Spokane Exercise Equipment • 511 W. Main Ave., Spokane

HOT YOGA CLASS

It can be hard to work up a sweat when it's below freezing. Why not treat your giftee to a steaming hot yoga class that will warm them and their muscles up? Beyoutiful Hot Yoga offers eight types of classes at five different locations around Spokane and Coeur d'Alene (and Wenatchee). All are "HOT," except for the Yin class, which is "warm." No matter what, it's sure to feel toasty compared to the swirling snow outside. $29 for a drop-in class • Beyoutiful Hot Yoga • locations vary

USED SNOWBOARD

Let it snow, and let them shred. Help them dominate the mountain with a new-to-them but affordable-to-you snowboard, like the ones sold at Gear Garage in Coeur d'Alene. Inventory constantly changes, but no matter what, you'll be able to find high quality gear from brands like Elan, Rossignol, Völkl, K2, Head, Burton and Lib Techat gnarly prices. Prices vary • Gear Garage • 1325 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene

HIGH-SPEED GO-KART RACE

What better way to get rid of the Zoomies than whip laps in a high-speed go-kart? They may not be working many muscles, but they'll get their heart rate pumping and their competitive streak racing at Spokane's indoor speedway, FastKart. Forget about the black ice outside and put the pedal to the metal inside. The best gift might be letting them win, but you don't have to be that selfless. $32-$54 • FastKart Indoor Speedway • 1224 E. Front Ave., Spokane ♦