Gifts for Kids with Too Many Screens

The signs are all there: the glazed over, bloodshot eyes, the emotional outbursts caused by the lack of uninterrupted sleep, the letter to Santa asking for "a lightning cable, nano charger, and lightspeed wireless headset" that sounds more like a prop list for Back to the Future than any sort of Christmas wishlist.

So let's dial it back in time a bit and shelve the electronics for some one-on-one time with any of these (gasp!) sans-screen hobbies that require the use of more digits than only opposable thumbs. Who knows, you may just find your kid sitting next to you, popcorn in hand, ready to watch Doc send Marty and a 1981 DeLorean into the future via flux capacitor (TV screen approved in this instance).

GENETICS & DNA LAB

If your kids ever give you that look like "How are you my parents?" and claim to feel more of a kinship with the mailman, give them the goods to conduct an in-depth investigation of the family genetics and DNA. Warning: The 20 different experiments in this set's full-color, 48-page manual may cause hair to stand on end, put a gleam in eyes and cause them to cackle with delight! But you'll delight in seeing that abandoned phone atop the fridge — for hours. $30 • Whiz Kids • 808 W. Main Ave., Spokane

DIY MINIATURE HOUSE

There's something about creating a miniature living space that sparks the imagination and makes you want to shrink yourself so you could jump right in. Trending miniature building kits aren't limited to tiny, dream living spaces like this one, though, and other fantastical options include trains, coffee shops, bookstores and even teeny tiny greenhouses! Put this under the tree, and chances are a new addiction may be born. $45 • Figpickels Toy Emporium • 210 W. Sherman Ave, Coeur d'Alene

FLOUR SHOP BAKING KIT

The holidays require lots of baking, so give the kiddos on your list the goods to whip up delicious concoctions that will have you "oohing" and "ahhing" rather than barking at them to turn off the gaming console. This colorfully creative bakery-in-a-box just needs a few fresh ingredients and an imagination to make home-baked confetti cupcakes with a twist. You may just see a new Cake Boss come to life and have cake coming out your ears for the unseeable future, but the gaming console will be on ice (stranger things have happened). $50 • Williams & Sonoma • 808 W. Main Ave., Spokane

THE ORIGINAL SUPER SPIROGRAPH

An oh-so-fun retro classic that combines math with... creativity?! Yes, it's true! This wildly addictive pastime introduces kids to geometric mathematical curves of the variety technically known as hypotrochoids and epitrochoids, or — for the non-mathematical genius — hours and hours of fun, swirly shapes that repeat themselves to form a super-cool design. Using just pen and paper, kids can delight in creating the old-school way while nearby adults likely find it hard not to revisit their own childhood by joining in. $19 • The General Store • 2424 N. Division St., Spokane

PAINT-BY-NUMBERS KIT

Bob Ross made it look as easy as paint-by-numbers, so pass on the zen with these kits designed to make even the-kid-without-an-artistic-bone-in-their-body feel otherwise. From the colorful, whimsical packaging to the cheerful illustrations, you might find your kid branching out with their own "happy little trees." So, let them paint! After all, happy kid = happy parents! $38 • Paper Nerd • 808 W. Main Ave.

THROW THROW BURRITO

Who doesn't like a good burrito? Or getting sacked in the face with one? And to combine it with dodgeball?! Who was this genius that created such a pairing, one not seen since the suggestion of cheese with wine, you ask? (Side note: Wine should be put safely away for this game.) It doesn't matter, but what does is to quickly collect as many matching cards as possible while simultaneously ducking, dodging and throwing squishy airborne burritos. $30.95 • Boo Radley's • 232 N. Howard St., Spokane ♦