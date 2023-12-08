Gifts for Nerdy Gamers

Last year we detailed some perfect gifts for those video-gaming loved ones. So this year, we're focusing on the underrepresented nerdy, tabletop gamers who often are just looking to have a good time as a dark elf rogue — or something like that, I think. From sets of beautiful dice to board game classics, the Inland Northwest's collection of game stores should have something for your gamer BFF.

SAGE'S KALEIDOSCOPES POLYHEDRAL DICE SET

This gorgeous dice set will make any constitution roll a statement — even if you rolled a Nat 1 (that's like "snake eyes" to our non-playing readers). While Sage's Portal sells tons of dice sets in different colors and materials, like acrylic, gemstones, metal and resin, we're specifically recommending this salmon cracked glass dice set with a glossy finish. The nude-pink glimmer with every roll is the perfect flash to accompany the elusive natural 20 you hope to roll. $50 • Sage's Portal • 611 E. Second Ave., Spokane

A SONG OF ICE & FIRE: TABLETOP MINIATURES GAME

Even though HBO's Game of Thrones may have ruined its own reputation with a slapped-together series finale that misunderstood its own characters, that doesn't mean nerds can't remain faithful to the source material — George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire. Though one can only do so much with their imagination, this tabletop game allows fans the opportunity to expand on the world they've read all about and beat their friends while doing it. $100 • The Gamer's Haven • 1403 W. Broadway Ave., Spokane

F500 UNIVERSAL FIGHT STICK

This gift is for the gamer who remembers playing Street Fighter II at their local arcade for a quarter per turn and killing it with Chun-Li every time. The F500 Universal Fight Stick controller brings the arcade into the home in a burst of nostalgia. And with powerhouse fighting franchises like Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat releasing new additions in 2023 and Tekken 8 slated for January 2024, this gift will get tons of use. Plus, it's much harder to throw across a room than a traditional controller. $90 • Game World • 8701 N. Division St., Spokane • 5725 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley



D&D PLAYER'S HANDBOOK

Let's face it, we all know someone who plays Dungeons & Dragons religiously, and any gift with the branded D&D logo will probably suffice. But for the somehow uninitiated nerdy friend, this book is their entry into the imaginative fantasy world. With guidance on how to create characters and other basic resources like what spells you can even cast, this book will help shape the new D&D player into a pro in no time. $50 • Merlyn's Comics and Games • 15 W. Main Ave.

SETTLERS OF CATAN

This gift is for the uninitiated but hopeful tabletop gamer. While it's not as complicated as Magic: The Gathering or as imaginative as Dungeons & Dragons, it does seem like a precursor to becoming a nerdy gamer. I mean, I'm not saying that every gamer loves playing Settlers of Catan, but I just know in my heart that most of them have played and sneakily beat their competitors with an instant two points for having the longest road. $60 • Uncle's Games • 14700 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley • 404 W. Main Ave., Spokane ♦