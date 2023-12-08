Gifts for People with Too Much Stuff

What do you get someone who says, "I don't need any gifts this year, I have too much stuff," or who isn't a fan of receiving physical items as gifts? Rather than opting for money or not getting them a gift at all, consider giving them something experience-based. There's no need to add to the waste stream by gifting friends and family something they won't ever use when you can give them the opportunity to connect with others — including you! — and spend time exploring their hobbies and interests.

PAINTING CLASS

If you're looking for something for your artistic-inclined loved ones, sign them up for a class at Pinot's Palette. Each class features step-by-step instructions from local artists who help guide you through the painting process. Pick from a variety of subjects such as holiday scenes, flowers, forest sunsets and even blacklight paintings that glow in the dark. You can book a class in the studio for you and the gift recipient — as long as you're both 21 or older — or for those with more unpredictable schedules, consider buying a take-home art kit that includes a video tutorial and all of the materials needed to make a masterpiece. $34-$46 • Pinot's Palette • 319 W. Sprague Ave., Spokane • 728 N. Fourth St., Coeur d'Alene

WINE OF THE MONTH CLUB

Searching for something special for a close friend, significant other or family member? Consider splurging on Vino! A Wine Shop's Wine of the Month Club subscription. The membership includes a wine bin at Vino! where your monthly wine is held until pickup. There are five membership levels, so your recipient can choose anything from value red and/or white wines to higher-end varietals for a splurge. To give someone a membership, head down to Vino! and secure a bin that'll be filled with a brand new wine each month. $15-$100/month • Vino! A Wine Shop • 222 S. Washington St., Spokane

FOREVER JEWELRY

This may be the perfect gift for someone who doesn't want more stuff for one simple reason: They'll never have to buy another piece of jewelry again! Simple Wildflower offers permanent rings, bracelets, anklets and necklaces that are either gold filled, solid gold or sterling silver. Don't fret, there are ways to easily remove the jewelry if ever needed, but it's a great option for accessory lovers who want to enjoy their staple pieces forever. $20-$150+ • Simple Wildflower • 112 S. Monroe St., Spokane







ICE SKATING PASS

For someone who likes to get outside in the winter but doesn't want to trek out to a ski resort, get them a pass to ice skate at the Numerica Skate Ribbon in Riverfront Park. Passes don't include skates, but you can add unlimited skate rental for $16.11, and there are youth and adult pass options. With a 650-foot-long icy pathway and some slight inclines and declines along the loop, the ribbon is great for novice and experienced ice skaters alike. $27.95-$38.95 • Numerica Skate Ribbon • 720 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., Spokane

STATE PARKS PASS

The Inland Northwest is known for its abundant outdoor recreation opportunities, including a multitude of public lands. Both Washington's and Idaho's state parks require parking passes, so buying an annual pass makes getting outdoors and hiking through scenic lands much easier. In Washington an annual Discover Pass costs $30, and in Idaho the annual Motor Vehicle Entrance Fee Pass is $80. Both passes can be easily purchased online. $30-$80, parks.wa.gov, parksandrecreation.idaho.gov ♦