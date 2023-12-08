Gifts for Fans of The Bear

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Chowderhead's Travis Tveit

The drama. The close-ups. The beef. Carmy Berzatto and his tough crew at the Original Beef of Chicagoland have made us all want to be chefs (or at least fall in love with a chef). If a trip to Chicago's River North neighborhood isn't possible this year, you can still spoil the Jeremy Allen White fan in your life with a perfect The Bear-inspired gift to tide them over until the third season (finally) arrives next year. Although, if your holiday season is going to be wracked with family trauma, you're already well on your way to reliving an episode or two.

SPICY ITALIAN SEASONING

The Berzatto family packs a punch... sometimes literally. If you're looking to heat up a family-style dinner, look no further than Spiceology's Spicy Italian Seasoning. Gift it to whoever is the most stressed in the kitchen — in a pinch, it layers a lot of flavors and maybe a few tears. While it can't guarantee a car through the front window, it's sure to be a showstopper. $23 • Spiceology • Online at spiceology.com

MESSERMEISTER 8-INCH CHEF'S KNIFE

Learn from Carmy and don't mess around with dull knives. Get your aspiring chef a knife that will level up their knife skills and keep them safe. CDA Gourmet carries a big selection of Messermeister knives that are forged in Germany or Japan and used by professional chefs around the world. Customize the 8-inch chef's knife handle for a personal touch, and watch the recipient become incredibly possessive of it. $105 • CDA Gourmet • 842 N. Fourth St., Coeur d'Alene

AUTHENTIC CANNOLI

If you need a gift that's both a delicious treat and a dose of healing from family trauma, take a note from the Berzattos and grab a box of cannoli. Head to Tre Palline Gelato Napolitano for its fresh cannoli, made from its Italian owners' family recipe, in downtown Spokane, North Spokane, Spokane Valley and Cheney. After indulging in the sweet treat, try to reinvent your own with whatever flavors help you work through grief and acceptance. $8 • Tre Palline Gelato Napolitano • 159 S. Lincoln St., Spokane, and other locations

BLUE APRON

Apparently, the only thing you need to look like a Michelin-star chef is a white T-shirt, flowing golden locks and a blue apron. Spokane Restaurant Equipment can't help with hair care, but can hook you up with a signature blue apron for your Carmy-wannabe. But be warned — once they throw it over their tee, they'll start to stare obsessively at the clock and yell "YES CHEF!" after everything you say. $5.19 • Spokane Restaurant Equipment • 1750 E. Trent Ave., Spokane

YULE LOG COOKING CLASS

Can't afford to rent a boat in Copenhagen to up your dessert game? Look no farther than local French pastry chef Toni Flavor of Bowery. Her baking class at Wanderlust Delicato in downtown Spokane will give any aspiring pastry chef the technique to make a traditional Yule Log and the confidence to keep improving. They'll come back home with fresh ideas, new skills and an unforgettable education. $75 • Wanderlust Delicato • 421 W. Main Ave., Spokane

HOMEMADE MARINARA SAUCE

Is your friend obsessed with throwing their own spaghetti family dinners, but doesn't have hours to make an authentic sauce? Head up to Trezzi Farm at Green Bluff to get a jar (or jars) of its homemade, rustic marinara sauce, and no one will know that they didn't labor over the hot stove for hours. The farm also offers ready-to-bake entrees and soups if you're really pressed for time. There may not be thousands of dollars stuffed in each jar, but then again, who knows? $7 • Trezzi Farm • 17710 N. Dunn Rd., Colbert

CAST IRON & COOKIE CUTTERS

Forget Carmy. If Richie is their favorite character, your giftee has probably been trying desperately to recreate Richie's delicate fine-dining take on Chicago deep dish pizza. Help them out by getting them a vintage, deep-sided, cast iron skillet and cute antique cookie cutters, both of which have been spotted in the far right corner of the Rusty Mug. Let them bake the humongous pie and cut out floral shapes from the center to serve a more refined crowd — though a true Chicagoan would crave the crispy, caramelized crust. Prices vary • The Rusty Mug • 1916 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane

BAKED GOODS SUBSCRIPTION BOX

Chances are, if someone you love loves The Bear, wants to be in The Bear or spends all night bingeing The Bear, they need to chill out. What better way to remind them to take care of themselves than a baked goods subscription box? Every month, they can pick up delicious little self-care sugar-bombs to slow down and sweeten their day. Blissful Whisk's subscription box includes cupcakes, cookies and cakesicles, while Three Birdies Bakery and Best Cookies Ever Spokane also offer cookie-only subscriptions. $105 • Blissful Whisk • 1612 N. Barker Rd., Spokane Valley ♦