Gifts for Procrastinators

Amid the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it can be easy to push off gift buying until the last minute. You could always fall back on a gift card, but let's face it, there are plenty of local shops that sell great options that would be as thoughtful last-minute gifts for a myriad of people in your life.

LILAC CITY HOODIE

Great for prideful Spokanites, new residents or frequently returning visitors, a Lilac City hoodie is a great gift for someone in love with Spokane. Available in sand or the obligatory lilac color, the hoodie has a stylized lilac bunch with the coordinates and elevation of Spokane in clean, black letters at the bottom. Designed by graphic artist Greg Larson, it's a simple homage to our little city and great for staying warm during the cold winter months. $65 • From Here • 808 W. Main Ave., Spokane

CUDDLE + KIND BABY ANIMALS

Sometimes finding a gift for a niece, nephew or young kid in your life can be difficult under any time frame. French Toast - Mama & Mini in Kendall Yards has puzzles, toys and clothes for kids of all ages, but one thing that's great for almost any baby or toddler is a stuffed animal. The Cuddle+Kind baby animals are handmade in Peru and Nepal with sustainable and fair-trade practices, and come in the form of a white or pink bunny rabbit, a kitten or a lamb. $36 • French Toast - Mama & Mini • 1170 W. Summit Pkwy., Spokane

PACIFIC NORTHWEST PRINT

Vintage Print + Neon in the Garland District sells numerous retro-inspired designs paying tribute to various cities and landmarks in the Pacific Northwest. One such print features a burly lumberjack trekking through the region's wooded wilderness with a tree trunk on his shoulder and an ax in his other hand. This Pacific Northwest print can be purchased online or in store, and gives someone the chance to show off their love for the PNW. $30 • Vintage Print + Neon • 914 W. Garland Ave., Spokane

DOMA COFFEE BEANS

If you have an avid coffee drinker in your life, consider grabbing them a new roast from DOMA Coffee Roasters. DOMA has a multitude of coffee varieties and blends, such as Colombian beans or the medium roast Vito's Blend. For caffeinated cyclists, consider the La Bicicletta blend, which helps fund biking trails in Zion National Park. And for winter recreation enthusiasts, the DEEP blend gives $1 to Protect Our Winters, an organization working to protect the outdoors against climate change. DOMA has instant coffee blends, too, for those in need of a quick pick-me-up throughout the day. $16-$100 • DOMA Coffee Roasting Company • 6240 E. Seltice Way, Post Falls

SOY CANDLE

For someone who loves spending cozy winter nights at home, consider something from The Candle Bar Co. Made with soy wax and clean fragrances, its collection of over 40 candles features numerous fruity, floral, gourmand, herbaceous, autumnal and holiday scents. The Candle Bar Co. also can refill your own candle containers with the same or a new scent, so it's a gift that keeps on giving. $10.50-$24 • The Candle Bar Co. • 817 W. Garland Ave., Spokane ♦