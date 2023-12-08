Gifts for the Freshly Heartbroken

From anger to acceptance, find gifts for whatever stage of grief your friend is in

By

click to enlarge Gifts for the Freshly Heartbroken

OK, so your friend is single during the holidays. Unfortunately, regardless of intent, some gifts just won't be well received if they're depressed, enraged or just in downright denial. So, here's what you're going to need to do. First, assess what stage of grief they're in. Then buy a gift that makes sense. And remember, while many feel unbridled joy during the holiday season, these friends probably won't.

click to enlarge Gifts for the Freshly Heartbroken

EMBROIDERY KIT

Embroidery isn't the most thrilling hobby in the world, but it sure is time-consuming. Instead of weaving a web of lies in their own brain to make everything seem OK, they can weave a web of thread into a piece of fabric. Between the intricate work it takes to just thread a needle and the finger-stabbing work of actually designing the canvas, there won't be any time to think about a relationship that no longer exists. $28 • Paradise Fibers • 225 W. Indiana Ave., Spokane

MINI RAGE PACKAGE

After an initial bout of denial, rage may begin to set in for the recently single. But, instead of encouraging your broken-hearted gift receiver to key their ex's car or slash a few tires, allow them to explore the emotion in a legally sound way. A one-way ticket to a rage room is sure to let them blow off some steam and smash, well, everything. Also, Rage Xscape accepts donated items, so make sure to have them bring any breakable gifts their ex ever gave them. $40/person • Rage Xscape122 S. Division St., Spokane

click to enlarge Gifts for the Freshly Heartbroken

BIG SWISS

If your friend is in the Wednesday-stage of grief — bargaining — it may be best to get them another distraction to escape to. The quirkier the better, like Big Swiss by Jen Beagin. The novel follows the life of Greta who lives in an ancient Dutch house filled with bees and works to transcribe therapy sessions of a sex coach who calls himself Om. Greta ends up infatuated with one of Om's clients and from there an outlandish love story begins — perfect to take their mind off the struggles of their past relationship. $17 • Wishing Tree Books • 1410 E. 11th Ave., Spokane

FIRE AND FROST FACIAL

Let's face it, when we're depressed we tend to let things as simple as skincare fall by the wayside. While those feelings are valid, it doesn't justify the neglect of our poor pores. So get a gift that takes the stress away from your sad-sack friend and their skin. Any facial will suffice, but the Fire and Frost Facial at Cashmere Boutique Spa hits all the best spots. From the detoxifying effects of a heated treatment to the soothing benefits of a cooling treatment, your friend is sure to feel some sort of joy (for at least 75 minutes, that is). $110 • Cashmere Boutique Spa • 621 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane

click to enlarge Gifts for the Freshly Heartbroken

KITCHENAID STAND MIXER

Finally, acceptance. Your friend is beginning to see the world through clearer, optimistic eyes. A cloud of despair has been lifted, and the world has begun turning again for them. With their renewed sense of awareness, they'll realize, "Damn, my husband really took the KitchenAid stand mixer in the divorce." Now, this might be a bit spendy, but moving beyond a past relationship is a celebratory moment. Also, it's important to remember, hand-mixing an array of batters and doughs is not becoming of someone celebrating acceptance. $600 • The Kitchen Engine • 621 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane

The original print version of this article was headlined "Gifts forthe Freshly Heartbroken"

