Gifts for Vintage Snobs

If you know someone who's so into vintage that everything in their house and/or closet is at least 30 years old or older, picking out the perfect gift can seem like a major challenge. Do they already have this rare Pyrex pattern? How do I figure out their denim measurements without directly asking? What if they already have this first-press album?! If you don't know your giftee's personal collection well enough, stick to something simpler and flexible, like these functional but also thoughtful objects that can add flair to their living spaces or style.

QUILT COAT

Coats and jackets made from the salvageable bits of tattered antique and vintage quilts have been trending for a while as a cozy combo of Americana and fashion. Even if your giftee already has something like it, each of these handmade pieces are wholly one-of-a-kind. And, because they're worn loose and oversized, knowing a person's exact size isn't needed. Locally, Diane Ellsworth sells her upcycled quilt coats — including a cat lady-purrfect collection with fabric appliques — at Teleport Vintage. Spokane-area sewist Ann Schluting sells her collectible, handmade quilt coats via an Etsy storefront, Redux Vintage. $159 • Teleport Vintage + Co. • 917 W. Broadway Ave., Spokane • $200-$350 • Redux Vintage • etsy.com/ReduxVintageFinds

COCKTAIL GLASS SET

For the person who's obsessed with midcentury style and vibes, a shiny vintage bar set will add a twinkle to their Danish teak hutch and in their eyes as you say "cheers" with some tasty craft cocktails. From colored glass tumblers to metallic-embellished highball glasses, there are unlimited choices to fit any style, color scheme or budget. Almost every vintage shop in the region is likely to have numerous choices, including sets which have matching pitchers, trays, shakers and even storage caddies. We know for a fact after recently browsing that 1889 Salvage Co. in the North Monroe Business District has several stunning choices. Prices vary • 1889 Salvage Co. • 2824 N. Monroe St., Spokane

RETRO BOOKS

Displaying pretty books is a popular home decor trend, whether picking covers that are simply pleasing to look at, or titles that showcase a reader's interests. Vintage books can do both. The well-worn, cloth-covered variety look charming on a shelf or coffee table, but why not take it a step further and pick subjects that also complement your recipient's personality or interests. Are they a foodie? Consider colorful vintage cookbooks. See something by one of their favorite authors, or a series they loved as a kid? Done! Finn Boy curates a diverse inventory from rare early editions to sturdy tomes that can withstand plenty more page turning. Prices vary • Finn Boy Records, Books & Curio • 620 N. Monroe St., Spokane

UPCYCLED TOTE BAG

"I have too many tote bags," said no one, ever. For the vintage lover who showcases their sustainable lifestyle with pride, upcycled totes are an easy gift choice. At the ever-popular Boulevard Mercantile just north of downtown Spokane, longtime vendor Traveled Treasures stocks its space with handmade totes made from vintage fabric and old feed and grain sacks. With varying sizes and designs, these sturdy totes are perfect for books, as a daily handbag or to carry treasures found during a vintage shopping outing. $40 • Boulevard Mercantile • 1012 N. Washington St., Spokane ♦