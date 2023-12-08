Gifts for Swifties

Since you probably can't afford tickets to the Eras Tour, here are some alternative gifts for the Taylor Swift fan in your life

We all know one. (And, secretly or not so secretly, most of us are one.) Swifties are taking over the world with Taylor Swift at the head of the operation. She's dominating ticket sales, movie theaters, the Billboard charts and just about every corner of the internet. Even though the Swiftie in your life is probably begging for tickets to her 151-stop Eras Tour, here are a few gift ideas that are a bit more easily obtained.

VINTAGE CARDIGAN

Miss Swift's merch drops are notorious for selling out in an instant. It's almost impossible to get one of her album-themed sweaters (which cost a pocket-emptying $80). If your Swiftie friend hasn't gotten their hands on one of these coveted items yet, grab them a fun vintage cardigan to hold them over. You can stick with a neutral color for the Folklore enthusiasts out there or go full-on '70s for the Swifties who still can't get enough of Midnights. If you put some thought and time into this, they definitely won't feel like an old cardigan under someone's bed. They'll feel like your favorite. $15-$30 • Collective Threads • 719 W. Garland Ave., Spokane

SPECIALTY BEADS

Not only does Taylor Swift have a chokehold on the music industry, but she also single-handedly made friendship bracelets cool again. Sure, you can buy some cheap plastic beads from a craft store for your Swiftie friend, but where's the fun in being just like everyone else? Grab some unique beads from Wonders of the World's Bead Shop in the Flour Mill to make sure their bracelets stick out among the rest. Grab a cat bead to signify Taylor's undying love for Meredith, Benjamin and Olivia. There are literally hundreds of options. $0.05-$2.50/each • Wonders of the World Bead Shop • 621 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane

MARYHILL 2021 SAUVIGNON BLANC

One thing about Taylor Swift, she's gonna have a glass of white wine whenever she can. If the Swiftie you're buying gifts for is above the legal drinking age, grab them this fantastic white wine from Maryhill Winery made with grapes from the Columbia Valley. If they're tired of the cheap-ass screw-top rosé they've been drinking, this is a level-up. $21 • Maryhill Winery Spokane Tasting Room • 1303 W. Summit Pkwy., Spokane

APPAREL FROM ALLGOODARTISTRY

First rule about being a Swiftie? Support other Swifties. Allgood Artistry, aka Leslie Allgood, is a local Spokane maker who dedicates her time to making incredible Taylor Swift-themed items. (You didn't hear it from me, but her stuff is way cuter than Taylor's own merch!) The Lover shirt will have your Swiftie friend skipping down 16th Avenue and the Taylor's Version shirt will be worn as a big screw you to public enemy #1, aka Scooter Braun. $25 • allgoodartistry.com

ADOPT A CAT

There's probably nothing Taylor Swift loves more than cats. Only — and I mean only — if your Swiftie friend is prepared, willing and able, you can cover the adoption fee for a sweet cat in need of a home. There are so many cats and kittens in the area looking for loving homes and there's no one better than a Swiftie to love and care for them. Oh, and I've got the perfect name picked out: Karma. $25-$130 • Spokane Humane Society • 6607 N. Havana St., Spokane • spokanehumanesociety.org

